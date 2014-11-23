Ferguson awaits grand jury decision
Protesters demonstrate at the site where Michael Brown was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri, November 22,more
A resident walks past an image of 18-year-old Michael Brown placed at a makeshift memorial near the site wheremore
A woman stops to visit the memorial set up where Michael Brown was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri, Novemore
Protesters block traffic in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Missouri November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrmore
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in a candlelight vigil outside the Ferguson Police Department inmore
An activist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, watches a press conference from the sidelines at the Greatest St. Markmore
Performance activists protest against what they said was 'police brutality' by taking part in a mock lynching more
A protester, who was among dozens demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead anmore
Police arrest a protester, who was demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead amore
Artist Damon Davis poses for a photograph in front of his art project called #AllHandsOnDeck, which features pmore
Activists, wearing Guy Fawkes masks, block traffic while protesting the shooting of Michael Brown, outside themore
A resident walks past a sign outside a business in Ferguson, Missouri November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Activist artists paste images, part of the #AllHandsOnDeck project by artist Damon Davis, on top of boarded-upmore
Police arrest a protester in the background as an officer holding a weapon clears the street of others demonstmore
Workers board up the "I Love Ferguson" store in preparation for the grand jury verdict in the shooting death omore
A demonstrator protests over the shooting death of Michael Brown in front of the Ferguson Police Department inmore
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shootinmore
An activist asks Missouri Governor Jay Nixon (unseen) a question during a news conference after Nixon swore inmore
A demonstrator takes part in a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in front of the Ferguson Policmore
Pattie Canter (R), a supporter of police officer Darren Wilson, is confronted by supporters of Michael Brown dmore
Snow-covered military vehicles parked behind Missouri National Guard depot, after a state of emergency was decmore
A demonstrator takes part in a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. more
A demonstrator yells as he blocks an street intersection during a protest over the shooting death of Michael Bmore
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines representing a mock crime scene during a protest marking tmore
Children play in the snow across across the memorial on the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Browmore
