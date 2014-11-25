Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missmore
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson, Missouri Nomore
A man walks by the remains of a burned out cars at a car dealership in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014 fomore
A man walks by the broken front window of a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson,more
A police officer looks over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Mimore
Volunteers are drenched from a smoke alarm as they assist in clearing broken glass outside a burned and lootedmore
A National Guard walks by a Humvee in Clayton, Missouri November 25, 2014 following a night of rioting in nearmore
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 201more
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shootinmore
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indimore
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boumore
Protesters vandalize a car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Nomore
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Bmore
A protestor falls on his knees and chant "hands up don't shoot" after learning the grand jury announcement thamore
Police walk past a burning police car on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in Ferguson, Mismore
Missouri State Troopers in riot gear stand in formation outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Nomore
A protester confronts a police officer after a grand jury returned no indictment in Ferguson, Missouri, Novembmore
The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson, Missouri, after a grand jury returned no indictmmore
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned nomore
Protesters listen to the grand jury announcement in the shooting of Michael Brown outside the Ferguson Police more
A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michamore
A man wearing a mask photographs a police helicopter overhead as he stands at a makeshift memorial, at the sitmore
Protesters raise a flag as they confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Novembmore
St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch announces the grand jury's decision not to indict Ferguson police ofmore
A man holds a sign outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters stand atop a car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters pray outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A member of the National Guard stands along a parked military vehicle in the back of a shopping center in Fergmore
Protesters hold hands in prayer outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 201more
