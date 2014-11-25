Rage for Michael Brown
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the more
James Cartmill, of Veterans for Peace, holds an American flag upside down, to indicate distress, during a demomore
A demonstrator lies on the ground as students protest against a grand jury's decision of no indictment in the more
A protester holds up a sign during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the gramore
A line of police officers prepares to advance on protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, California Novemore
Protesters block the freeway during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grmore
A man looks through a beer carton as police officers advance on protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, more
A protester reacts to being pepper sprayed by police after a group of demonstrators attempted to stop traffic more
A woman holds a sign during a rally at Union Square in New York November 24, 2014.
Police grab a protester during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the grand jury decision in thmore
A protester carrying an upside down flag marches past cars on Highway 580 during a demonstration in Oakland, Cmore
Police officers in gas masks form a line during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Fergumore
Demonstrators march through the streets following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting omore
President Barack Obama pauses while making a statement following the grand jury decision, at the White House imore
A demonstrator steps on an American flag during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Fergumore
A line of police officers block off a highway off-ramp during a demonstration in Oakland, California followingmore
A demonstrator is held by police officers on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decismore
A demonstrator chants at a line of police officers during a demonstration, following the grand jury decision imore
A protester burns an American flag on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in more
Protesters face off against police during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2014, follomore
Police officers point flashlights toward a group of demonstrators on Highway 580 during a demonstration followmore
Demonstrators push down New York Police Department (NYPD) barricades during a protest against the verdict annomore
A police officer walks through the crowd after being sprayed by fake blood during a demonstration in Times Squmore
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision inmore
A protester faces off against a line of police on the 110 freeway during a demonstration in Los Angeles, Califmore
Demonstrators spray words on a wall during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, more
A man holds his hand up during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, following the grand jury decision imore
Protesters demonstrate after the decision by a Missouri grand jury not to indict a white Ferguson police officmore
A protester throws a trash can on a fire during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jurmore
Rapper Macklemore walks with demonstrators following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shootinmore
People lay on the ground on Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Blvd during a demonstration in Beverly Hills, California more
A woman speaks to an LAPD officer during a demonstration at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California follomore
A woman holds a child before the verdict was announced in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michaelmore
A protester is detained by a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer in Times Square during a rally in New Ymore
A protester lies on the sidewalk in downtown Denver, November 24, 2014 after a grand jury declined to bring mumore
