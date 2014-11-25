版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 26日 星期三 04:15 BJT

Rage for Michael Brown

A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.

A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.
Close
1 / 35
James Cartmill, of Veterans for Peace, holds an American flag upside down, to indicate distress, during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

James Cartmill, of Veterans for Peace, holds an American flag upside down, to indicate distress, during a demomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
James Cartmill, of Veterans for Peace, holds an American flag upside down, to indicate distress, during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Close
2 / 35
A demonstrator lies on the ground as students protest against a grand jury's decision of no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown, in front of the Justice Department in Washington November 25, 2014.

A demonstrator lies on the ground as students protest against a grand jury's decision of no indictment in the more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A demonstrator lies on the ground as students protest against a grand jury's decision of no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown, in front of the Justice Department in Washington November 25, 2014.
Close
3 / 35
A protester holds up a sign during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

A protester holds up a sign during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the gramore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester holds up a sign during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Close
4 / 35
A line of police officers prepares to advance on protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

A line of police officers prepares to advance on protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, California Novemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A line of police officers prepares to advance on protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Close
5 / 35
Protesters block the freeway during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Protesters block the freeway during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Protesters block the freeway during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Close
6 / 35
A man looks through a beer carton as police officers advance on protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

A man looks through a beer carton as police officers advance on protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A man looks through a beer carton as police officers advance on protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Close
7 / 35
A protester reacts to being pepper sprayed by police after a group of demonstrators attempted to stop traffic on Interstate 5 following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington, November 24, 2014.

A protester reacts to being pepper sprayed by police after a group of demonstrators attempted to stop traffic more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester reacts to being pepper sprayed by police after a group of demonstrators attempted to stop traffic on Interstate 5 following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington, November 24, 2014.
Close
8 / 35
A woman holds a sign during a rally at Union Square in New York November 24, 2014.

A woman holds a sign during a rally at Union Square in New York November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A woman holds a sign during a rally at Union Square in New York November 24, 2014.
Close
9 / 35
Police grab a protester during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.

Police grab a protester during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the grand jury decision in thmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Police grab a protester during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
Close
10 / 35
A protester carrying an upside down flag marches past cars on Highway 580 during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.

A protester carrying an upside down flag marches past cars on Highway 580 during a demonstration in Oakland, Cmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester carrying an upside down flag marches past cars on Highway 580 during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
Close
11 / 35
Police officers in gas masks form a line during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.

Police officers in gas masks form a line during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Fergumore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Police officers in gas masks form a line during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.
Close
12 / 35
Demonstrators march through the streets following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington November 24, 2014.

Demonstrators march through the streets following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting omore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Demonstrators march through the streets following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington November 24, 2014.
Close
13 / 35
President Barack Obama pauses while making a statement following the grand jury decision, at the White House in Washington November 24, 2014.

President Barack Obama pauses while making a statement following the grand jury decision, at the White House imore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
President Barack Obama pauses while making a statement following the grand jury decision, at the White House in Washington November 24, 2014.
Close
14 / 35
A demonstrator steps on an American flag during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.

A demonstrator steps on an American flag during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Fergumore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A demonstrator steps on an American flag during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
Close
15 / 35
A line of police officers block off a highway off-ramp during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.

A line of police officers block off a highway off-ramp during a demonstration in Oakland, California followingmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A line of police officers block off a highway off-ramp during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
Close
16 / 35
A demonstrator is held by police officers on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.

A demonstrator is held by police officers on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decismore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A demonstrator is held by police officers on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
Close
17 / 35
A demonstrator chants at a line of police officers during a demonstration, following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.

A demonstrator chants at a line of police officers during a demonstration, following the grand jury decision imore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A demonstrator chants at a line of police officers during a demonstration, following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
Close
18 / 35
A protester burns an American flag on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.

A protester burns an American flag on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester burns an American flag on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
Close
19 / 35
Protesters face off against police during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Protesters face off against police during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2014, follomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Protesters face off against police during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Close
20 / 35
Police officers point flashlights toward a group of demonstrators on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.

Police officers point flashlights toward a group of demonstrators on Highway 580 during a demonstration followmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Police officers point flashlights toward a group of demonstrators on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
Close
21 / 35
Demonstrators push down New York Police Department (NYPD) barricades during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York, November 24, 2014.

Demonstrators push down New York Police Department (NYPD) barricades during a protest against the verdict annomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Demonstrators push down New York Police Department (NYPD) barricades during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York, November 24, 2014.
Close
22 / 35
A police officer walks through the crowd after being sprayed by fake blood during a demonstration in Times Square in New York November 24, 2014.

A police officer walks through the crowd after being sprayed by fake blood during a demonstration in Times Squmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A police officer walks through the crowd after being sprayed by fake blood during a demonstration in Times Square in New York November 24, 2014.
Close
23 / 35
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.

A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision inmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.
Close
24 / 35
A protester faces off against a line of police on the 110 freeway during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

A protester faces off against a line of police on the 110 freeway during a demonstration in Los Angeles, Califmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester faces off against a line of police on the 110 freeway during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Close
25 / 35
Demonstrators spray words on a wall during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.

Demonstrators spray words on a wall during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Demonstrators spray words on a wall during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
Close
26 / 35
A man holds his hand up during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.

A man holds his hand up during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, following the grand jury decision imore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A man holds his hand up during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
Close
27 / 35
Protesters demonstrate after the decision by a Missouri grand jury not to indict a white Ferguson police officer in the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, in front of the White House in Washington November 24, 2014.

Protesters demonstrate after the decision by a Missouri grand jury not to indict a white Ferguson police officmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Protesters demonstrate after the decision by a Missouri grand jury not to indict a white Ferguson police officer in the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, in front of the White House in Washington November 24, 2014.
Close
28 / 35
A protester throws a trash can on a fire during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.

A protester throws a trash can on a fire during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jurmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester throws a trash can on a fire during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
Close
29 / 35
Rapper Macklemore walks with demonstrators following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington November 24, 2014.

Rapper Macklemore walks with demonstrators following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shootinmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Rapper Macklemore walks with demonstrators following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington November 24, 2014.
Close
30 / 35
People lay on the ground on Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Blvd during a demonstration in Beverly Hills, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

People lay on the ground on Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Blvd during a demonstration in Beverly Hills, California more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
People lay on the ground on Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Blvd during a demonstration in Beverly Hills, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Close
31 / 35
A woman speaks to an LAPD officer during a demonstration at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.

A woman speaks to an LAPD officer during a demonstration at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California follomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A woman speaks to an LAPD officer during a demonstration at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Close
32 / 35
A woman holds a child before the verdict was announced in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York November 24, 2014.

A woman holds a child before the verdict was announced in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michaelmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A woman holds a child before the verdict was announced in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York November 24, 2014.
Close
33 / 35
A protester is detained by a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer in Times Square during a rally in New York, November 24, 2014, after the grand jury decided not to indict a Ferguson police officer in the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Missouri.

A protester is detained by a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer in Times Square during a rally in New Ymore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester is detained by a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer in Times Square during a rally in New York, November 24, 2014, after the grand jury decided not to indict a Ferguson police officer in the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Missouri.
Close
34 / 35
A protester lies on the sidewalk in downtown Denver, November 24, 2014 after a grand jury declined to bring murder charges against a Ferguson, Missouri police officer who killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown.

A protester lies on the sidewalk in downtown Denver, November 24, 2014 after a grand jury declined to bring mumore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester lies on the sidewalk in downtown Denver, November 24, 2014 after a grand jury declined to bring murder charges against a Ferguson, Missouri police officer who killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown.
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Fighting Assad

Fighting Assad

下一个

Fighting Assad

Fighting Assad

Rebels continue to battle the Syrian government.

2014年 11月 26日
Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision

Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision

A grand jury declines to bring charges against a Ferguson police officer who killed an unarmed teenager.

2014年 11月 26日
Mission to Tabit

Mission to Tabit

A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.

2014年 11月 23日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 11月 22日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐