Police clear Hong Kong camp
A riot police shouts at pro-democracy protesters while police clear a protest site at Mong Kok shopping distrimore
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong Novemore
Police take control of the barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters (bottom) before demolishing them at amore
A protester is detained by the police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong Novembmore
A pro-democracy protester (L) shouts at the police as Joshua Wong (2nd L) and Lester Shum (R), both student lemore
Policemen walk along an empty Nathan Road after taking down tents and barricades set up by pro-democracy protemore
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in more
A protester is detained by police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early Novemore
A pro-democracy protester holding up a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central movement, chants sloganmore
Policemen with batons confront pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26more
A protester is detained by policemen during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong Novembemore
Pro-democracy protesters carry soft pads with the Chinese characters "conscience" to protect themselves as polmore
Workers sweep Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district, after police cleared a protest site which has occupiemore
A pro-democracy protester brings down a litter bin to block the advance of police clearing Nathan Road at Mongmore
Workers representing bailiffs try to demolish a barricade on Nathan Road at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong Novmore
A secondary school student is seen wearing protective gear during a confrontation with riot police at Mong Kokmore
A policeman receives medical treatment from his colleague inside a police vehicle during a confrontation with more
A pro-democracy protester is arrested by police after refusing to leave a main street, while bailiffs clear itmore
A protester receives treatment after being sprayed by "tear spray" during a confrontation with riot police on more
Police fire "tear spray" to clear protesters during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kongmore
Protesters protect themselves from being sprayed with "tear spray" during a confrontation with riot police at more
A pro-democracy protester is detained by police after confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kongmore
A protester reacts as he is pushed by a policeman during a confrontation on Portland Street at Mong Kok shoppimore
Protesters set a barricade to prevent policemen from advancing, during a confrontation on Portland Street at Mmore
下一个
Ukraine's conflict zone
Shelling in eastern Ukraine continues, threatening a ceasefire signed in September.
Rage for Michael Brown
Protests erupt across America after a grand jury clears a policeman in the fatal shooting of a black teen.
Fighting Assad
Rebels continue to battle the Syrian government.
Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision
A grand jury declines to bring charges against a Ferguson police officer who killed an unarmed teenager.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.