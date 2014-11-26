版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 27日 星期四 02:55 BJT

Police clear Hong Kong camp

A riot police shouts at pro-democracy protesters while police clear a protest site at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A riot police shouts at pro-democracy protesters while police clear a protest site at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
Police take control of the barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters (bottom) before demolishing them at a protest site on Nathan Road at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Police take control of the barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters (bottom) before demolishing them at a protest site on Nathan Road at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A protester is detained by the police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A protester is detained by the police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester (L) shouts at the police as Joshua Wong (2nd L) and Lester Shum (R), both student leaders, hold back another protester behind a barricade at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A pro-democracy protester (L) shouts at the police as Joshua Wong (2nd L) and Lester Shum (R), both student leaders, hold back another protester behind a barricade at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
Policemen walk along an empty Nathan Road after taking down tents and barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Policemen walk along an empty Nathan Road after taking down tents and barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A protester is detained by police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A protester is detained by police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester holding up a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central movement, chants slogans behind a barricade as she faces a line of policemen on Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014. Chinese characters on top of the banner read: "Revolution must win".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A pro-democracy protester holding up a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central movement, chants slogans behind a barricade as she faces a line of policemen on Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014. Chinese characters on top of the banner read: "Revolution must win".
Policemen with batons confront pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Policemen with batons confront pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A protester is detained by policemen during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A protester is detained by policemen during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters carry soft pads with the Chinese characters "conscience" to protect themselves as police clear Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Pro-democracy protesters carry soft pads with the Chinese characters "conscience" to protect themselves as police clear Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 26, 2014.
Workers sweep Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district, after police cleared a protest site which has occupied the street for weeks, in Hong Kong, November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Workers sweep Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district, after police cleared a protest site which has occupied the street for weeks, in Hong Kong, November 26, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester brings down a litter bin to block the advance of police clearing Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A pro-democracy protester brings down a litter bin to block the advance of police clearing Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
Workers representing bailiffs try to demolish a barricade on Nathan Road at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Workers representing bailiffs try to demolish a barricade on Nathan Road at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A secondary school student is seen wearing protective gear during a confrontation with riot police at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A secondary school student is seen wearing protective gear during a confrontation with riot police at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A policeman receives medical treatment from his colleague inside a police vehicle during a confrontation with protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A policeman receives medical treatment from his colleague inside a police vehicle during a confrontation with protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester is arrested by police after refusing to leave a main street, while bailiffs clear it under a court injunction, at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A pro-democracy protester is arrested by police after refusing to leave a main street, while bailiffs clear it under a court injunction, at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 25, 2014.
A protester receives treatment after being sprayed by "tear spray" during a confrontation with riot police on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester receives treatment after being sprayed by "tear spray" during a confrontation with riot police on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
Police fire "tear spray" to clear protesters during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Police fire "tear spray" to clear protesters during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
Protesters protect themselves from being sprayed with "tear spray" during a confrontation with riot police at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Protesters protect themselves from being sprayed with "tear spray" during a confrontation with riot police at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester is detained by police after confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A pro-democracy protester is detained by police after confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
A protester reacts as he is pushed by a policeman during a confrontation on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester reacts as he is pushed by a policeman during a confrontation on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
Protesters set a barricade to prevent policemen from advancing, during a confrontation on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Protesters set a barricade to prevent policemen from advancing, during a confrontation on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
