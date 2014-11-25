Streets of Ferguson
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shootinmore
Vehicles at a car dealership are set afire in Ferguson.
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indimore
Police search a building following rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michaemore
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Bmore
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boumore
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision inmore
The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson.
A man raises his arms in front of a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shmore
A protester holds a sign outside a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in tmore
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned nomore
Police officers advance on demonstrators during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Fergumore
Protesters vandalize a police car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.
A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Fergusmore
Men try to stop protesters from throwing rocks at local businesses after a grand jury returned no indictment imore
A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting omore
Police march past a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michaemore
A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michamore
Protesters approach a police line with their hands up after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shootinmore
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson.
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
下一个
Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision
A grand jury declines to bring charges against a Ferguson police officer who killed an unarmed teenager.
Mission to Tabit
A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.
Ferguson awaits grand jury decision
The town waits while a grand jury decides whether to indict a white police officer for shooting Michael Brown.
Children of Syria
The plight of children in a land torn by war.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.