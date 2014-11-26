版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 26日 星期三 21:42 BJT

Ukraine's conflict zone

A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an Orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.

A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an Orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district imore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an Orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.
Close
1 / 20
A man looks at the damage done in a car repair service building by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.

A man looks at the damage done in a car repair service building by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district inmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A man looks at the damage done in a car repair service building by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.
Close
2 / 20
A dog barks in front of a car damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.

A dog barks in front of a car damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A dog barks in front of a car damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.
Close
3 / 20
A woman takes pictures inside her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.

A woman takes pictures inside her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, easmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A woman takes pictures inside her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.
Close
4 / 20
A tank is seen near Bezimenne village in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, November 22, 2014.

A tank is seen near Bezimenne village in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Repumore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 22日 星期六
A tank is seen near Bezimenne village in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, November 22, 2014.
Close
5 / 20
A woman walks in front of her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.

A woman walks in front of her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, easternmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A woman walks in front of her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.
Close
6 / 20
Military trucks are seen through a car window as they drive along a road on the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novozovsk, eastern Ukraine, November 22, 2014.

Military trucks are seen through a car window as they drive along a road on the territory controlled by the semore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 22日 星期六
Military trucks are seen through a car window as they drive along a road on the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novozovsk, eastern Ukraine, November 22, 2014.
Close
7 / 20
A man walks past a car repair service building damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.

A man walks past a car repair service building damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk,more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A man walks past a car repair service building damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.
Close
8 / 20
A woman walks next to an exploded shell in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.

A woman walks next to an exploded shell in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A woman walks next to an exploded shell in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.
Close
9 / 20
Children's books lie in a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 23, 2014.

Children's books lie in a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Children's books lie in a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 23, 2014.
Close
10 / 20
A woman cleans a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 23, 2014.

A woman cleans a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A woman cleans a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 23, 2014.
Close
11 / 20
Military boxes are seen near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014.

Military boxes are seen near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory controlled by the smore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Military boxes are seen near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014.
Close
12 / 20
An unmarked military truck drives along a road in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in downtown Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014. Picture taken through a car window.

An unmarked military truck drives along a road in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk Peoplemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
An unmarked military truck drives along a road in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in downtown Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014. Picture taken through a car window.
Close
13 / 20
A woman walks between destroyed shops near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014.

A woman walks between destroyed shops near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory contrmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A woman walks between destroyed shops near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014.
Close
14 / 20
A refugee sits in a shelter in the north part of Donetsk, near the airport November 20, 2014.

A refugee sits in a shelter in the north part of Donetsk, near the airport November 20, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
A refugee sits in a shelter in the north part of Donetsk, near the airport November 20, 2014.
Close
15 / 20
A refugee is pictured at a shelter in the north part of Donetsk, near the airport November 20, 2014.

A refugee is pictured at a shelter in the north part of Donetsk, near the airport November 20, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
A refugee is pictured at a shelter in the north part of Donetsk, near the airport November 20, 2014.
Close
16 / 20
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a truck near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine November 20, 2014.

Pro-Russian separatists ride on a truck near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a truck near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine November 20, 2014.
Close
17 / 20
Pro-Russian separatists pose at a checkpoint near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine November 20, 2014.

Pro-Russian separatists pose at a checkpoint near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Pro-Russian separatists pose at a checkpoint near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine November 20, 2014.
Close
18 / 20
A destroyed tank is seen along a road in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic near the airport in Luhansk, November 19, 2014.

A destroyed tank is seen along a road in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Repumore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
A destroyed tank is seen along a road in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic near the airport in Luhansk, November 19, 2014.
Close
19 / 20
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the building of a perinatal center damaged by what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in the town of Pervomaisk, west of Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, November 15, 2014.

Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the building of a perinatal center damaged by what locals say was more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 16日 星期日
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the building of a perinatal center damaged by what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in the town of Pervomaisk, west of Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, November 15, 2014.
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Rage for Michael Brown

Rage for Michael Brown

下一个

Rage for Michael Brown

Rage for Michael Brown

Protests erupt across America after a grand jury clears a policeman in the fatal shooting of a black teen.

2014年 11月 26日
Fighting Assad

Fighting Assad

Rebels continue to battle the Syrian government.

2014年 11月 26日
Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision

Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision

A grand jury declines to bring charges against a Ferguson police officer who killed an unarmed teenager.

2014年 11月 26日
Mission to Tabit

Mission to Tabit

A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.

2014年 11月 23日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐