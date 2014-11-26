Ukraine's conflict zone
A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an Orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district imore
A man looks at the damage done in a car repair service building by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district inmore
A dog barks in front of a car damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraimore
A woman takes pictures inside her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, easmore
A tank is seen near Bezimenne village in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Repumore
A woman walks in front of her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, easternmore
Military trucks are seen through a car window as they drive along a road on the territory controlled by the semore
A man walks past a car repair service building damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk,more
A woman walks next to an exploded shell in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, more
Children's books lie in a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 23, 2014.
A woman cleans a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 23, 2014.
Military boxes are seen near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory controlled by the smore
An unmarked military truck drives along a road in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk Peoplemore
A woman walks between destroyed shops near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory contrmore
A refugee sits in a shelter in the north part of Donetsk, near the airport November 20, 2014.
A refugee is pictured at a shelter in the north part of Donetsk, near the airport November 20, 2014.
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a truck near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraimore
Pro-Russian separatists pose at a checkpoint near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern more
A destroyed tank is seen along a road in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Repumore
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the building of a perinatal center damaged by what locals say was more
下一个
Rage for Michael Brown
Protests erupt across America after a grand jury clears a policeman in the fatal shooting of a black teen.
Fighting Assad
Rebels continue to battle the Syrian government.
Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision
A grand jury declines to bring charges against a Ferguson police officer who killed an unarmed teenager.
Mission to Tabit
A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.