Protests over Ferguson continue
Demonstrators take part in a "mock trial" of Darren Wilson as they protest the decision of a grand jury regardmore
A protester marches with a sign after a gathering to show solidarity with the family of black teenager Michaelmore
Protesters march after gathering outside the American Embassy in London, to show their solidarity with the fammore
Demonstrators take part in a protest to show solidarity with the family of black teenager Michael Brown, outsimore
A demonstrator holds a sign before marching to City Hall to protest a grand jury's decision not to indict whitmore
A female protester raises her hands while blocking police cars in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.
Protesters flip over a Ferguson police car in Ferguson, November 25, 2014.
Inmates in the South Bay House of Corrections put their hands in the air after taping the name "Mike Brown" onmore
A closed-circuit television (CCTV), also known as video surveillance, at the entrance of a Walgreens which wasmore
California Highway Patrol officers walk to clear the 101 freeway from protesters in Los Angeles, California Nomore
A protester has help washing his eyes out after being pepper sprayed during a second night of protests in Fergmore
Police officers react to violent protesters during a second night of protests in Ferguson, Missouri November 2more
Amanda Ashe of Oakland, left, faces off with a police officer during the second night of demonstrations in Ememore
Members of the Ferguson Fire Department respond to a flare up in a building that had been destroyed after a nimore
NYPD officers detain a demonstrator protesting as they block traffic near the Lincoln Tunnel in New York, Novemore
A protester jumps on a Ferguson police car set on fire by protesters in Ferguson, November 25, 2014.
Activist Rebecka Jackson bleeds after clashing with the police in Los Angeles, California, November 25, 2014.
A local resident attempts to extinguish a street fire set by protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, Calmore
Members of the National Guard wear their gas masks during a protest outside the Ferguson Police Station in Mismore
Police officers shadows are cast onto graffiti on the wall of a Subway during the second night of demonstratiomore
A protester has help washing his eyes out after being pepper sprayed during a second night of protests in Fergmore
Protesters face off against a line of police officers during a demonstration outside the LAPD headquarters in more
Protesters march through the streets in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2014.
Protesters rip a fence in an attempt to get on a freeway during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California Novmore
Activists are pictured in a California Highway Patrol car after being detained in Los Angeles, California Novemore
A protester reaches for a tear gas canister during a second night of protests in Ferguson, Missouri November 2more
Activists Tim Marchant and Morgan Bischoff wear Guy Fawkes masks while sitting on a street in Los Angeles, Calmore
People protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in Times Square, New Yorkmore
Demonstrators march from Times Square in New York, November 25, 2014.
People shut down the Manhattan Bridge while they protest in New York, November 25, 2014.
A driver argues with protesters in New York, November 25, 2014.
A protester is arrested in front of the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, November 25, 2014.
A New York City Police NYPD officer struggles with demonstrators as they block traffic near the Lincoln Tunnelmore
A protestor holds up an American flag in front of the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, Missouri, Novemmore
A policeman extinguishes a police vehicle set on fire by protesters in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
