Bhopal - 30 years on
A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation center supportedmore
Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 20more
Plants grow over a staircase at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014more
A sign outlining emergency procedures, in the event of a gas leak, stands against a wall in the control room omore
A reactor tank stands among the ruins of the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal Novembermore
A sticker is seen next to a panel in the control room of the abandoned former Union Carbide Corp pesticide plamore
Thick dust covers chemical bottles in a laboratory at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhmore
The sun sets behind the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damore
A network of pipes rust at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 14, 2014. REUmore
General view of a neighborhood next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 1more
Residents sit atop a crumbling wall beside a pond near the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bmore
Children play on a field next to the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 15, 201more
Fifty-five-year-old Subna Bi (C), poses for a picture outside her house next to the abandoned former Union Carmore
Three-year-old Abdul, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities plays with his mother Rukhsana at theimore
Five-year-old Saagar, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities is held by his mother Komal, as she pomore
Eight-year-old Abhi, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities, plays outside his house at a slum in Bmore
Former maintenance worker, Mohammed Yaqub, poses in his house with his old identity card from the defunct Uniomore
A combination picture shows Zubeida (R) with her husband Salim Rehman in an undated family photograph (top), amore
A combination picture shows Bhoori Bi (R) with her daughter Chandni in an undated family photograph (top) and more
A combination picture shows Aamna (R) with her husband Munawar Ali in an undated family photograph (top) and (more
In a combination picture Lata Bai (top right) is seen with her husband Ashok Badgujjar and their four sons in more
A combination picture shows Ram Chandra (L) with his wife Prema in an undated family photograph (top) and (botmore
A boy who was born with a mental disability looks out of a window at a rehabilitation center supported by Bhopmore
A boy receives treatment at a rehabilitation center supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were bmore
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984more
People wait to receive medicine at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for people affected by the 1984more
Sixty-four-year-old Zafar Ahmed, receives treatment at a clinic supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal in Bhopal Nmore
A panel displays pictures of residents who died in the 1984 Bhopal disaster at the forensic department of a homore
