版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 1日 星期一 22:20 BJT

Face-off in Hong Kong

A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
1 / 20
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Homore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
2 / 20
A police officer uses a baton on pro-democracy protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A police officer uses a baton on pro-democracy protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A police officer uses a baton on pro-democracy protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
3 / 20
Pro-democracy protesters sleep in a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters sleep in a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Honmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Pro-democracy protesters sleep in a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
4 / 20
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Homore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Close
5 / 20
A pro-democracy protester and a policeman fall to the ground as two other policemen detain the protester during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester and a policeman fall to the ground as two other policemen detain the protester durinmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A pro-democracy protester and a policeman fall to the ground as two other policemen detain the protester during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
6 / 20
Protesters gather at the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Protesters gather at the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
Protesters gather at the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Close
7 / 20
A pro-democracy protester climbs up barricades as they set up a new road block close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester climbs up barricades as they set up a new road block close to the chief executive ofmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A pro-democracy protester climbs up barricades as they set up a new road block close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
Close
8 / 20
Injured protesters are treated during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Injured protesters are treated during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
Injured protesters are treated during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Close
9 / 20
Student leader Joshua Wong stands outside the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Student leader Joshua Wong stands outside the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
Student leader Joshua Wong stands outside the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Close
10 / 20
Pro-democracy protesters, reacting to clashes with riot police, leave a protest site outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters, reacting to clashes with riot police, leave a protest site outside the government hemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Pro-democracy protesters, reacting to clashes with riot police, leave a protest site outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
11 / 20
Police officers hold batons as they clear a demonstration site near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Police officers hold batons as they clear a demonstration site near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Police officers hold batons as they clear a demonstration site near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
12 / 20
A pro-democracy protester lifts barricade reinforcements up onto an escalator near the government headquarters in Hong Kong's Admiralty district December 1, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester lifts barricade reinforcements up onto an escalator near the government headquartersmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A pro-democracy protester lifts barricade reinforcements up onto an escalator near the government headquarters in Hong Kong's Admiralty district December 1, 2014.
Close
13 / 20
A riot policeman takes down a pro-democracy banner with an illustration of a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, on a footbridge outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A riot policeman takes down a pro-democracy banner with an illustration of a yellow umbrella, the symbol of thmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A riot policeman takes down a pro-democracy banner with an illustration of a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, on a footbridge outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
14 / 20
A pro-democracy protester reacts while walking in a tunnel during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester reacts while walking in a tunnel during a rally close to the chief executive office more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
A pro-democracy protester reacts while walking in a tunnel during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Close
15 / 20
A pro-democracy protester holds a road sign as a shield while standing in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester holds a road sign as a shield while standing in front of riot police, close to the cmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A pro-democracy protester holds a road sign as a shield while standing in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
Close
16 / 20
A policeman, with blood from wounds on his face, carries a baton during a confrontation with protesters trying to block a side street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 29, 2014.

A policeman, with blood from wounds on his face, carries a baton during a confrontation with protesters tryingmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 29日 星期六
A policeman, with blood from wounds on his face, carries a baton during a confrontation with protesters trying to block a side street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 29, 2014.
Close
17 / 20
Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas as they stand in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas as they stand in front of riot police, close to the chief executive ofmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas as they stand in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
Close
18 / 20
A riot policewoman stands between her colleagues during clashes with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A riot policewoman stands between her colleagues during clashes with pro-democracy protesters outside the govemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A riot policewoman stands between her colleagues during clashes with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
19 / 20
A leader carries a yellow umbrella as other secondary school students perform a barefoot "pilgrimage of suffering" to support the movement at the Admiralty protest site in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

A leader carries a yellow umbrella as other secondary school students perform a barefoot "pilgrimage of suffermore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
A leader carries a yellow umbrella as other secondary school students perform a barefoot "pilgrimage of suffering" to support the movement at the Admiralty protest site in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 11月 29日
Bhopal - 30 years on

Bhopal - 30 years on

On December 2, 1984, a Union Carbide factory accidentally leaked cyanide gas into the air, killing thousands of largely poor Indians.

2014年 11月 28日
Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Highlights from the Thanksgiving Day parade.

2014年 11月 28日
Protests over Ferguson continue

Protests over Ferguson continue

Demonstrations continue in Ferguson and beyond.

2014年 11月 27日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐