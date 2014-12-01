Face-off in Hong Kong
A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kmore
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Homore
A police officer uses a baton on pro-democracy protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong more
Pro-democracy protesters sleep in a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Honmore
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Homore
A pro-democracy protester and a policeman fall to the ground as two other policemen detain the protester durinmore
Protesters gather at the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester climbs up barricades as they set up a new road block close to the chief executive ofmore
Injured protesters are treated during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2more
Student leader Joshua Wong stands outside the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014more
Pro-democracy protesters, reacting to clashes with riot police, leave a protest site outside the government hemore
Police officers hold batons as they clear a demonstration site near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong more
A pro-democracy protester lifts barricade reinforcements up onto an escalator near the government headquartersmore
A riot policeman takes down a pro-democracy banner with an illustration of a yellow umbrella, the symbol of thmore
A pro-democracy protester reacts while walking in a tunnel during a rally close to the chief executive office more
A pro-democracy protester holds a road sign as a shield while standing in front of riot police, close to the cmore
A policeman, with blood from wounds on his face, carries a baton during a confrontation with protesters tryingmore
Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas as they stand in front of riot police, close to the chief executive ofmore
A riot policewoman stands between her colleagues during clashes with pro-democracy protesters outside the govemore
A leader carries a yellow umbrella as other secondary school students perform a barefoot "pilgrimage of suffermore
