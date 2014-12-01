版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 2日 星期二 01:50 BJT

Pictures of the month: November

A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai.

A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 4日 星期二
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai.
Close
1 / 52
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
2 / 52
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
3 / 52
A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffalos inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal.

A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffalos inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificiamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffalos inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal.
Close
4 / 52
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, Mexico. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by ambulance. His condition is unknown. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee temore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, Mexico. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by ambulance. His condition is unknown. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas
Close
5 / 52
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland.

A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland.
Close
6 / 52
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country on Trinidad's East coast.

Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters contmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country on Trinidad's East coast.
Close
7 / 52
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands. Some 21 would-be immigrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa.

Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands. Some more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands. Some 21 would-be immigrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa.
Close
8 / 52
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi poses with the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London. Kosen measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall. The Guinness World Records celebrates its 60th edition of the annual records book. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi poses with the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi poses with the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London. Kosen measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall. The Guinness World Records celebrates its 60th edition of the annual records book. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
9 / 52
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash.

A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash.
Close
10 / 52
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of passion just days before she was due to compete in the Miss World pageant in London.

Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her smore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of passion just days before she was due to compete in the Miss World pageant in London.
Close
11 / 52
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province.

An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police durmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province.
Close
12 / 52
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, pose for pictures inside amore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
Close
13 / 52
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California. The passenger spaceship being developed by Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic company crashed during a test flight near the Mojave Air and Space Port, killing one pilot and seriously injuring the other. Picture taken October 31. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in Camore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 1日 星期六
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California. The passenger spaceship being developed by Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic company crashed during a test flight near the Mojave Air and Space Port, killing one pilot and seriously injuring the other. Picture taken October 31. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
Close
14 / 52
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens.

Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 16日 星期日
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens.
Close
15 / 52
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Two teenagers died and four were wounded when an artillery shell hit the field as they played soccer.

A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Two temore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Two teenagers died and four were wounded when an artillery shell hit the field as they played soccer.
Close
16 / 52
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong.

A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong.
Close
17 / 52
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China.

A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 16日 星期日
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China.
Close
18 / 52
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.
Close
19 / 52
An overloaded vehicle transports people returning from the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal.

An overloaded vehicle transports people returning from the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 29日 星期六
An overloaded vehicle transports people returning from the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal.
Close
20 / 52
A relative of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, mourns over his body during his funeral in Gaza City.

A relative of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, mourmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A relative of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, mourns over his body during his funeral in Gaza City.
Close
21 / 52
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.

Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda supermore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
Close
22 / 52
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before their match in Kolkata, India. Australian cricketer Hughes died in a Sydney hospital on Thursday, two days after being struck by a ball that led to a "catastrophic" injury which caused "massive" bleeding to his brain and ultimately proved fatal.

Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before their match in Kolkata, India. Australian cricketer Hughes died in a Sydney hospital on Thursday, two days after being struck by a ball that led to a "catastrophic" injury which caused "massive" bleeding to his brain and ultimately proved fatal.
Close
23 / 52
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, Syria.

Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra villamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, Syria.
Close
24 / 52
Bystanders tend to a wounded Israeli soldier at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

Bystanders tend to a wounded Israeli soldier at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Kenneth Bmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Bystanders tend to a wounded Israeli soldier at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
Close
25 / 52
Rurik George Caton Jutting, a British banker charged with two counts of murder, sits in the second last row of a prison bus near Correctional Services officers as he arrives at the Eastern Law Court in Hong Kong. The 29-year-old is court charged with two counts of murder after police found the bodies of two women in his apartment on November 1.

Rurik George Caton Jutting, a British banker charged with two counts of murder, sits in the second last row ofmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 10日 星期一
Rurik George Caton Jutting, a British banker charged with two counts of murder, sits in the second last row of a prison bus near Correctional Services officers as he arrives at the Eastern Law Court in Hong Kong. The 29-year-old is court charged with two counts of murder after police found the bodies of two women in his apartment on November 1.
Close
26 / 52
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York. New York City firefighters rescued the two window washers who had been trapped for two hours on broken scaffolding dangling outside the 69th floor of New York's tallest skyscraper.

Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York. New York City firefighters rescumore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York. New York City firefighters rescued the two window washers who had been trapped for two hours on broken scaffolding dangling outside the 69th floor of New York's tallest skyscraper.
Close
27 / 52
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli.

Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 16日 星期日
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli.
Close
28 / 52
A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Hundreds of protesters participated in the event, which was being promoted as a message to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's government that, "You have your head in the sand on climate change".

A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Hundreds of protesters participated in the event, which was being promoted as a message to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's government that, "You have your head in the sand on climate change".
Close
29 / 52
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to pmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 4日 星期二
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Close
30 / 52
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after gaining match point during his tennis match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London.

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after gaining match point during his tennis match against Milos Raonic of Canadamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 星期三
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after gaining match point during his tennis match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London.
Close
31 / 52
Paula and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana. The parents of Peter asked for prayers for other captives in Syria and Iraq in a brief public statement at their Indianapolis church.

Paula and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
Paula and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana. The parents of Peter asked for prayers for other captives in Syria and Iraq in a brief public statement at their Indianapolis church.
Close
32 / 52
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia. A group of scientists and discoverers went on an expedition to research the crater after pilots captured it in a July 2014 video, which attracted the attention of the world public. Experts, including geologists and historians, have not come to a consensus about the origin of the funnel yet. REUTERS/Vladimir Pushkarev/Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration

A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Smore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia. A group of scientists and discoverers went on an expedition to research the crater after pilots captured it in a July 2014 video, which attracted the attention of the world public. Experts, including geologists and historians, have not come to a consensus about the origin of the funnel yet. REUTERS/Vladimir Pushkarev/Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration
Close
33 / 52
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, Nepal. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru wanted on murder charges.

Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, Nepal. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru wanted on murder charges.
Close
34 / 52
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of the APEC meetings, in Beijing.

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Gmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 10日 星期一
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of the APEC meetings, in Beijing.
Close
35 / 52
A damaged dome is seen in yard of orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

A damaged dome is seen in yard of orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A damaged dome is seen in yard of orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.
Close
36 / 52
Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching President Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona. Obama imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a generation, easing the threat of deportation for about 4.7 million undocumented immigrants.

Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching President Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona. Obama imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a generation, easing the threat of deportation for about 4.7 million undocumented immigrants.
Close
37 / 52
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/USGS

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near themore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/USGS
Close
38 / 52
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles.

People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles.
Close
39 / 52
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem.

Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Amore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem.
Close
40 / 52
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico.

Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 星期三
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico.
Close
41 / 52
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Belgrade, Serbia.

A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Bmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Belgrade, Serbia.
Close
42 / 52
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / 2014年 11月 22日 星期六
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
43 / 52
Laborers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India.

Laborers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Laborers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India.
Close
44 / 52
A mother holds a piece of gauze to the face of her injured daughter at a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

A mother holds a piece of gauze to the face of her injured daughter at a field hospital after what activists smore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
A mother holds a piece of gauze to the face of her injured daughter at a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
45 / 52
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
46 / 52
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller cities.

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller cities.
Close
47 / 52
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen.

Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen.
Close
48 / 52
The remains of the Kano central mosque bombing victim is carried on the top of a car from the Murtala Mohammed specialist Hospital for burial according to Muslim rites, in Kano State, Nigeria. Gunmen set off three bombs and opened fire on worshippers at the central mosque in north Nigeria's biggest city Kano, killing at least 35 people. REUTERS/Stringer

The remains of the Kano central mosque bombing victim is carried on the top of a car from the Murtala Mohammedmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 29日 星期六
The remains of the Kano central mosque bombing victim is carried on the top of a car from the Murtala Mohammed specialist Hospital for burial according to Muslim rites, in Kano State, Nigeria. Gunmen set off three bombs and opened fire on worshippers at the central mosque in north Nigeria's biggest city Kano, killing at least 35 people. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
49 / 52
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been trying to gain access to visit Tabit since earlier this month to investigate media reports of an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in Tabit. Mohamed and his team began initial investigations into the allegations on Wednesday.

A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been trying to gain access to visit Tabit since earlier this month to investigate media reports of an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in Tabit. Mohamed and his team began initial investigations into the allegations on Wednesday.
Close
50 / 52
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters as he returns to Maadi military hospital in Cairo. An Egyptian court dropped its case against Mubarak, his interior minister and six aides on charges of ordering the killing of protesters during the 2011 revolt that removed him from power. The court also cleared Mubarak and a former oil minister of graft charges related to gas exports to Israel.

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters as he returns to Maadi military hospital in Camore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 29日 星期六
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters as he returns to Maadi military hospital in Cairo. An Egyptian court dropped its case against Mubarak, his interior minister and six aides on charges of ordering the killing of protesters during the 2011 revolt that removed him from power. The court also cleared Mubarak and a former oil minister of graft charges related to gas exports to Israel.
Close
51 / 52
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shootinmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Close
52 / 52
重播
下一图片集
World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day

下一个

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day

The AIDS pandemic has killed up to 40 million in the past 30 years.

2014年 12月 2日
Face-off in Hong Kong

Face-off in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy activists clash with police after surrounding Hong Kong's central government offices.

2014年 12月 1日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 11月 29日
Bhopal - 30 years on

Bhopal - 30 years on

On December 2, 1984, a Union Carbide factory accidentally leaked cyanide gas into the air, killing thousands of largely poor Indians.

2014年 11月 28日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐