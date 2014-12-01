Pictures of the month: November
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai.
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synmore
A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffalos inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificiamore
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee temore
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the more
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters contmore
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands. Some more
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi poses with the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinmore
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninmore
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her smore
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police durmore
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, pose for pictures inside amore
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in Camore
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of more
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Two temore
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong.
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China.
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bamore
An overloaded vehicle transports people returning from the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal.
A relative of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, mourmore
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda supermore
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra villamore
Bystanders tend to a wounded Israeli soldier at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Kenneth Bmore
Rurik George Caton Jutting, a British banker charged with two counts of murder, sits in the second last row ofmore
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York. New York City firefighters rescumore
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli.
A group of around 400 demonstrators participate in a protest by burying their heads in the sand at Sydney's Bomore
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to pmore
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after gaining match point during his tennis match against Milos Raonic of Canadamore
Paula and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk more
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Smore
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by more
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Gmore
A damaged dome is seen in yard of orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetmore
Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching more
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near themore
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles.
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Amore
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingmore
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Bmore
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Laborers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India.
A mother holds a piece of gauze to the face of her injured daughter at a field hospital after what activists smore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support more
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014more
The remains of the Kano central mosque bombing victim is carried on the top of a car from the Murtala Mohammedmore
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamemore
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters as he returns to Maadi military hospital in Camore
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shootinmore
下一个
World AIDS Day
The AIDS pandemic has killed up to 40 million in the past 30 years.
Face-off in Hong Kong
Pro-democracy activists clash with police after surrounding Hong Kong's central government offices.
Bhopal - 30 years on
On December 2, 1984, a Union Carbide factory accidentally leaked cyanide gas into the air, killing thousands of largely poor Indians.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.