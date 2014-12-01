The Syrian front
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assmore
Free Syrian Army fighters take shooting positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
Fighters from the Noureddine Zanki movement, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rest inside a room neamore
A view of a van (R) belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and which rebel fighters samore
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on themore
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra villamore
A rebel fighter carries ammunition as he heads towards his position near the frontline against forces loyal tomore
A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he takes a position at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's Presidmore
Rebel fighters launch a locally made weapon on the Karm al-Tarab frontline towards forces loyal to Syria's Premore
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front poses with the Nusra flag on top of an infantry fighting vehicle at the fromore
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A USAF B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the more
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally-made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's Pmore
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Presmore
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by more
Syrian rebel fighters fire a heavy machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani dmore
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units prepares her military equipments near the frontline more
A rebel fighter fires a weapon against forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karm al-Tarab frontlmore
Residents walk past buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Presidentmore
Abu Saleh, a 65 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, sits at his guard post near the frontline against forces lomore
Kurdish refugees from Kobani watch as thick smoke covers the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting between Islmore
