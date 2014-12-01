版本:
The Syrian front

Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters take shooting positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Old Aleppo, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Free Syrian Army fighters take shooting positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Old Aleppo, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in the Bab al-Hadid district of Aleppo, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in the Bab al-Hadid district of Aleppo, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Fighters from the Noureddine Zanki movement, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rest inside a room near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Rashideen neighborhood, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Fighters from the Noureddine Zanki movement, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rest inside a room near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Rashideen neighborhood, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A view of a van (R) belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and which rebel fighters said they ambushed in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A view of a van (R) belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and which rebel fighters said they ambushed in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2014年 10月 18日 星期六
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter carries ammunition as he heads towards his position near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A rebel fighter carries ammunition as he heads towards his position near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he takes a position at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he takes a position at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters launch a locally made weapon on the Karm al-Tarab frontline towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asaad, at Aleppo International airport, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Rebel fighters launch a locally made weapon on the Karm al-Tarab frontline towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asaad, at Aleppo International airport, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front poses with the Nusra flag on top of an infantry fighting vehicle at the frontline near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front poses with the Nusra flag on top of an infantry fighting vehicle at the frontline near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A USAF B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, following an airstrike, November 8, 2014 . REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
A USAF B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, following an airstrike, November 8, 2014 . REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally-made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo, November 5, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally-made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo, November 5, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / 2014年 11月 7日 星期五
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Syrian rebel fighters fire a heavy machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting, November 4, 2014. A Syrian rebel flag covers the front of the truck. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
Syrian rebel fighters fire a heavy machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting, November 4, 2014. A Syrian rebel flag covers the front of the truck. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units prepares her military equipments near the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units prepares her military equipments near the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A rebel fighter fires a weapon against forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
A rebel fighter fires a weapon against forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Residents walk past buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Kalasa neighbourhood, Aleppo, November 13, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Residents walk past buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Kalasa neighbourhood, Aleppo, November 13, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Abu Saleh, a 65 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, sits at his guard post near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Abu Saleh, a 65 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, sits at his guard post near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Kurdish refugees from Kobani watch as thick smoke covers the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2014年 10月 26日 星期日
Kurdish refugees from Kobani watch as thick smoke covers the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
