版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 2日 星期二 22:20 BJT

Outrage over missing students

A masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member loots a vending machine during a protest at the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.

A masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member loots a vending machine during a protest at more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member loots a vending machine during a protest at the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.
Close
1 / 20
A demonstrator throws a firebomb at the windows of an ATM facility during a protest in Mexico City.

A demonstrator throws a firebomb at the windows of an ATM facility during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A demonstrator throws a firebomb at the windows of an ATM facility during a protest in Mexico City.
Close
2 / 20
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member walks with a replica rifle during a protest in Chilpancingo.

A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member walks with a replica rifle during a protest in Chilmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member walks with a replica rifle during a protest in Chilpancingo.
Close
3 / 20
A police vehicle set on fire by CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members is seen burning during a protest outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.

A police vehicle set on fire by CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members is seen burning durimore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A police vehicle set on fire by CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members is seen burning during a protest outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.
Close
4 / 20
Demonstrators run from riot police amidst the smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest in Mexico City.

Demonstrators run from riot police amidst the smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Demonstrators run from riot police amidst the smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest in Mexico City.
Close
5 / 20
A demonstrator with the number 43, in reference to the 43 missing trainee teachers, painted on her face, participates in a protest in Mexico City.

A demonstrator with the number 43, in reference to the 43 missing trainee teachers, painted on her face, partimore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A demonstrator with the number 43, in reference to the 43 missing trainee teachers, painted on her face, participates in a protest in Mexico City.
Close
6 / 20
Demonstrators hold a sign during a protest in Monterrey.

Demonstrators hold a sign during a protest in Monterrey.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Demonstrators hold a sign during a protest in Monterrey.
Close
7 / 20
Demonstrators participate in a protest in Mexico City.

Demonstrators participate in a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Demonstrators participate in a protest in Mexico City.
Close
8 / 20
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member breaks a window of a police vehicle during a protest outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.

A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member breaks a window of a police vehicle during a protesmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member breaks a window of a police vehicle during a protest outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.
Close
9 / 20
Demonstrators holds a sign reading "From Ayotzinapa to Ferguson, the same pain" during a protest in Mexico City.

Demonstrators holds a sign reading "From Ayotzinapa to Ferguson, the same pain" during a protest in Mexico Citmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Demonstrators holds a sign reading "From Ayotzinapa to Ferguson, the same pain" during a protest in Mexico City.
Close
10 / 20
Members of the NGO Independent Space Marabunta (Espacio Libre Independiente Marabunta) (C, with red caps) separate demonstrators from riot police during a protest in Mexico City.

Members of the NGO Independent Space Marabunta (Espacio Libre Independiente Marabunta) (C, with red caps) sepamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Members of the NGO Independent Space Marabunta (Espacio Libre Independiente Marabunta) (C, with red caps) separate demonstrators from riot police during a protest in Mexico City.
Close
11 / 20
Empty school desks are lined up along a street during a protest in Ciudad Juarez.

Empty school desks are lined up along a street during a protest in Ciudad Juarez.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Empty school desks are lined up along a street during a protest in Ciudad Juarez.
Close
12 / 20
Demonstrators cry while standing underneath the Angel of Independence during a protest in Mexico City.

Demonstrators cry while standing underneath the Angel of Independence during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Demonstrators cry while standing underneath the Angel of Independence during a protest in Mexico City.
Close
13 / 20
A protester pushing his bicycle yells slogans while walking underneath a red cloth during a protest in Mexico City.

A protester pushing his bicycle yells slogans while walking underneath a red cloth during a protest in Mexico more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A protester pushing his bicycle yells slogans while walking underneath a red cloth during a protest in Mexico City.
Close
14 / 20
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask participates in a protest in Mexico City.

A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask participates in a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask participates in a protest in Mexico City.
Close
15 / 20
Demonstrators prepare a lantern next to a sign reading "Pena Nieto Out" during a protest in Mexico City.

Demonstrators prepare a lantern next to a sign reading "Pena Nieto Out" during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Demonstrators prepare a lantern next to a sign reading "Pena Nieto Out" during a protest in Mexico City.
Close
16 / 20
A demonstrator holds up his hand with the number 43 written on it during a protest in Mexico City.

A demonstrator holds up his hand with the number 43 written on it during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A demonstrator holds up his hand with the number 43 written on it during a protest in Mexico City.
Close
17 / 20
Masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members take over a police vehicle during a demonstration in Iguala.

Masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members take over a police vehicle during a demonstramore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members take over a police vehicle during a demonstration in Iguala.
Close
18 / 20
Masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members are seen atop a police vehicle during a demonstration in Chilpancingo.

Masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members are seen atop a police vehicle during a demonmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members are seen atop a police vehicle during a demonstration in Chilpancingo.
Close
19 / 20
A masked protester runs from a vandalized ATM facility during a protest in Mexico City.

A masked protester runs from a vandalized ATM facility during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A masked protester runs from a vandalized ATM facility during a protest in Mexico City.
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

下一个

Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

Local soldiers and police prepare as most foreign combat troops get ready to leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014.

2014年 12月 2日
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines of the war in Syria.

2014年 12月 2日
Pictures of the month: November

Pictures of the month: November

Our top photos from the month of November.

2014年 12月 2日
World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day

The AIDS pandemic has killed up to 40 million in the past 30 years.

2014年 12月 2日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐