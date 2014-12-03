Funeral for Tugce Albayrak
A photograph of Tugce Albayrak is placed among flowers on her grave at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, Demore
People carry a coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December more
A wreath with text 'Our angel, you're still alive' is pictured at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albamore
Turkish ambassador to Germany Hueseyin Avni Karslioglu (2L) and the father (L) of Tugce Albayrak attend her memore
A mourner cries at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014more
The grave of Tugce Albayrak is covered with flowers at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.
Mourners hold placards reading 'One forgets quickly the ones you have laughed with, but not the ones you have more
An imam speaks next to the coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak during a memorial service in Waechtersbacmore
A man touches the coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak as it leaves the square in front of a mosque in Wamore
Mourners gather outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, more
A holds flowers at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014more
Hesse federal state premier Volker Bouffier (2L) stands with Turkish ambassador to Germany Hueseyin Avni Karslmore
A mourner has a picture of Tugce Albayrak attached to her coat during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, Decmore
Mourners pray outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 20more
Women look out from the windows of a mosque before a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, Decmore
