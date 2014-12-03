版本:
Pictures of the year: Sports

Kenya's Denis Okoth lands a punch on England's Samuel Maxwell during their men's Light Welterweight boxing fight at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 27日 星期日
Mahindra Moto3 rider Bryan Schouten of the Netherlands fights with compatriot Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Scott Deroue (R) after they crashed during the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit in the eastern German town of Hohenstein-Ernstthal, July 13, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 13日 星期日
San Antonio Spurs fans taunt Miami Heat's LeBron James during the third quarter in Game 2 of their NBA Finals series in San Antonio, Texas, June 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 4日 星期五
Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial of the Olympic and Paralympic track star at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 3月 4日 星期二
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham pulls in touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Former Baltimore Ravens NFL running back Ray Rice and his wife Janay arrive for a hearing at a New York City office building, November 5, 2014. Rice was making his case to return to the field after the NFL indefinitely suspended him from the game for claims of domestic violence.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
China's Shang Chunsong prepares to compete in the uneven bars event of the women's individual all-around final artistic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Four out of five Olympic rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 8日 星期六
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes with his car in the first corner after the start of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit, July 20, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 20日 星期日
Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 12日 星期三
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their 2014 World Cup Group D match at the Dunas arena in Natal, Brazil, June 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 14日 星期五
Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai, March 4, 2014. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats instead of mud to gain access to top international competitions like the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games.

Reuters / 2014年 3月 4日 星期二
St. Louis Rams players put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 1月 10日 星期五
Germany's players lift the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Ifeoma Nwoye of Nigeria is carried away by her coach after she lost her women's freestyle 55kg wrestling semi-final to Brittanee Laverdure of Canada at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at the Gotland island in the Baltic sea, Sweden, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency

Reuters / 2014年 10月 25日 星期六
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 9日 星期二
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker of France (C) hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui perform in the women's duet technical routine synchronised swimming competition at Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 20, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Switzerland's tournament overall leader Simon Ammann soars through the air to take the third place in the second jumping of the four-hills tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 1日 星期三
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mate Alvaro Morata (L) after scoring a penalty against Atletico Madrid during their Champions League final soccer match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, May 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 5月 25日 星期日
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval celebrates with the Commissioners Trophy in the clubhouse after game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeny Plyushchenko.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 10日 星期一
Los Angeles Clippers' new owner Steve Ballmer is introduced at a fan event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, August 18, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Liverpool and Real Madrid players jump for a ball during their Champions League Group B match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 17日 星期一
Snowboarders compete though a fog during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 18, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 18日 星期二
Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi compete during the ice dance short dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 3月 28日 星期五
Los Angeles Kings pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the New York Rangers in Game 5 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey series in Los Angeles, June 13, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Arthur Abele of Germany competes in the men's shot put decathlon during the European Athletics Championships at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, August 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 12日 星期二
Dawn Harper-Nelson (C) of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's 100m hurdles event of the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, August 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 29日 星期五
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, April 18, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 18日 星期五
New York Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter hits a game winning single in the bottom of the ninth in his final at bat at Yankee Stadium to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5, September 25, 2014. Jeter was playing in his last game at Yankee Stadium in his final season with the Yankees.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 26日 星期五
Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 3日 星期一
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (L) gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 9日 星期三
England's Stuart Broad edges the ball that gets stuck in the grill of his helmet from a delivery from India's Varun Aaron during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, August 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, August 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 1, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 2日 星期一
Lisa Ryzih of Germany competes in the women's pole vault during the European Athletics Championships at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, August 14, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrives for his tennis match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Wang Yirong of Hebei province rides his motorcycle in a desert during the China Taklimakan Rally and CCR Xinjiang Station, in Shanshan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 5月 31日 星期六
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 9日 星期一
