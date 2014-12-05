Liftoff for Orion
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Capmore
NASA Administrator Charles Bolden and his wife Jackie watch as the Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecmore
The Orion spacecraft floats in the Pacific Ocean after a splashdown in this December 5, 2014 NASA handout stilmore
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with NASA's Orion spacecraft mounted atop is seen in this handomore
A news photographer awaits the launch of The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft from the Cape Canmore
The Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft sits on the launch pad awaiting liftoff in the sunrisemore
The Mobile Service Tower rolls back from the Delta IV Heavy with the Orion spacecraft on launch pad 37B at Capmore
The Orion spacecraft is hoisted onto its rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida Novemore
The Orion capsule is moved at Kennedy Space Center in Florida November 11, 2014.
Tourists take a selfie with the Delta IV Heavy rocket and the Orion spacecraft behind them at the Cape Canavermore
A view of the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida Octobemore
Rocket boosters for Orion Spacecraft's first flight are seen at the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Horizontal Inmore
A test version of NASA's Orion capsule is towed towards the USS Anchorage during a recovery drill off the coasmore
An Orion patch is seen on the shirt of a NASA employee on board the USS Anchorage during an Orion capsule recomore
A test version of NASA's Orion capsule floats in the rear of the USS Anchorage during a recovery drill off themore
The Orion capsule sits on top of the service module as it is moved from the Operations & Checkout Building to more
Technicians work on the heat shield of NASA's Orion space capsule at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in this unmore
The heat shield for NASA's Orion spacecraft is loaded onto a Super Guppy plane for transport to Florida's Kennmore
NASA astronauts Cady Coleman and Ricky Arnold step into the Orion crew module hatch during a series of spacesumore
NASA conducts a test of the Orion crew vehicle's entry, descent and landing parachutes above the Arizona desermore
The splash test of the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle mockup is seen in the Hydro Impact Basin at NASA's Lanmore
Astronaut Don Pettit watches as a technician works on the Orion crew module inside the Operations and Checkoutmore
Parajumpers from the Air Force 920th rescue wing practice attach a flotation collar to a full-size mockup of Nmore
Technicians prepare to fit a special fixture around an Orion capsule inside the high bay of the Operations & Cmore
