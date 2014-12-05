Photos of the week
A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-imore
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbskmore
Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemmore
Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service more
Indian Navy soldiers play drums during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during tmore
Galina Bayeva cries with her son (L) and husband (R) next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was more
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabatmore
A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kmore
Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat.
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assmore
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, in the Chechen capital Gmore
A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice, in northern Austria.
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized comore
Gregory Hughes (front), the father of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, cries as he carries his son's caskemore
A drought-related cactus installation called "Desert of Cantareira" by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano imore
An overloaded vehicle transports people returning from the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal, more
Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Combination photo shows sign language interpreter Christine Dudley as she interprets for civil rights activistmore
Lazar and his sister Andjelka sit by a candle in their home in the eastern Serbian town of Majdanpek. Electricmore
A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, Chmore
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Homore
An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bmore
Military cadets attend a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Gmore
Taramuni Ray, 62, cries as she sits on the debris from her burnt hut after a fire occurred at a slum in Kolkatmore
Relatives hold pictures of missing students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, dmore
A competitor throws during the UK Christmas Tree Throwing Championships in Keele, central England.
A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner more
