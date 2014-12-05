版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 6日 星期六 06:50 BJT

Photos of the week

A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan. New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine. The Psycho-Neurological Hospital outside the village of Slovyanoserbsk is caught in the crossfire in separatist-held territory near the frontline.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Indian Navy soldiers play drums during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Galina Bayeva cries with her son (L) and husband (R) next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, Thailand.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, in the Chechen capital Grozny where at least six gunmen and three policemen were killed in gun battles.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice, in northern Austria.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Gregory Hughes (front), the father of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, cries as he carries his son's casket past mourners after his funeral service in the town of Macksville, located north of Sydney, Australia.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A drought-related cactus installation called "Desert of Cantareira" by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
An overloaded vehicle transports people returning from the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal, November 29, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 29日 星期六
Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Combination photo shows sign language interpreter Christine Dudley as she interprets for civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton as he speaks at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
Lazar and his sister Andjelka sit by a candle in their home in the eastern Serbian town of Majdanpek. Electricity workers in Serbia struggled through snow, ice and treacherous terrain to restore electricity to an eastern town left shivering without power, heating or running water for a fourth day.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, China.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, China.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in the Bab al-Hadid district of Aleppo.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, Switzerland.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Military cadets attend a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
Taramuni Ray, 62, cries as she sits on the debris from her burnt hut after a fire occurred at a slum in Kolkata, India.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
Relatives hold pictures of missing students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a demonstration demanding the government find them, on the 40th anniversary of the death of Mexican revolutionary Lucio Cabanas, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
A competitor throws during the UK Christmas Tree Throwing Championships in Keele, central England.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner as they enter the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
