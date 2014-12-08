Typhoon slams Philippines
A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8more
A mother carries her baby while others rest at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter frommore
A resident burns debris brought at the height of Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, Demore
A typhoon victim stands near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8more
Typhoon victims display a placard asking for food from motorists by the side of a road in Dolores, Samar, in cmore
A vehicle drives along the coast past waves, caused by typhoon Hagupit, in Atimonan town, Quezon province, soumore
Children play in the remains of a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippinesmore
Children play atop sacks of donated clothes at an evacuation centre for the coastal community to take shelter more
Typhoon victims stay in their house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, Dmore
Children queue for food at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, nemore
A woman feeds her daughter, as they join other residents taking refuge in a gymnasium which has been convertedmore
A girl scoops rice from a pot outside a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philmore
A typhoon victim carries her baby near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, more
A man searches for recyclable plastic items along the coast, after strong winds and heavy rain brought by typhmore
A typhoon victim recover clothes in the remains of her house in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, Decembmore
A man walks on a street while strong winds and heavy rain, brought by typhoon Hagupit, batter Atimonan town, Qmore
A child sleeps at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manilamore
Children look out of a window at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupmore
Strong winds and waves brought by Typhoon Hagupit pound the seawall in Legazpi City, Albay province southern Lmore
Volcanic rocks are washed onto a main road during a flash flood brought by Typhoon Hagupit in Guinobatan, Albamore
