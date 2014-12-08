版本:
Typhoon slams Philippines

A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A mother carries her baby while others rest at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Cheryl Gagalac

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A resident burns debris brought at the height of Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A typhoon victim stands near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Typhoon victims display a placard asking for food from motorists by the side of a road in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A vehicle drives along the coast past waves, caused by typhoon Hagupit, in Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Children play in the remains of a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Children play atop sacks of donated clothes at an evacuation centre for the coastal community to take shelter from Typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Typhoon victims stay in their house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Children queue for food at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A woman feeds her daughter, as they join other residents taking refuge in a gymnasium which has been converted into an evacuation center in San Juan town, Batangas province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A girl scoops rice from a pot outside a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A typhoon victim carries her baby near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A man searches for recyclable plastic items along the coast, after strong winds and heavy rain brought by typhoon Hagupit battered Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A typhoon victim recover clothes in the remains of her house in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A man walks on a street while strong winds and heavy rain, brought by typhoon Hagupit, batter Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A child sleeps at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Children look out of a window at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Strong winds and waves brought by Typhoon Hagupit pound the seawall in Legazpi City, Albay province southern Luzon December 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 7日 星期日
Volcanic rocks are washed onto a main road during a flash flood brought by Typhoon Hagupit in Guinobatan, Albay province southern Luzon, December 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 7日 星期日
