The longest war

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, Afghanistan, February 21, 2011. The bulk of foreign combat troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan at the end of the year, vastly reducing Western powers' involvement in the 13-year war against the hardline Islamist Taliban movement ousted from power in 2001. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

Reuters / 2011年 2月 24日 星期四
1 / 60
NATO troops walk near burning NATO supply trucks after, what police officials say, was an attack by militants in the Torkham area near the Pakistani-Afghan in Nangarhar Province, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2014年 6月 19日 星期四
2 / 60
Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, pats his casket during the end of a full military honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, August 14, 2014. Greene was killed in Afghanistan and is the highest ranking U.S. military officer killed in combat since the Vietnam War. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 星期五
3 / 60
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
4 / 60
An Afghan National Army soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2014年 2月 24日 星期一
5 / 60
The word Afghanistan is carved into wood in a guard tower at Command Outpost AJK in Maiwand District, Kandahar province, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / 2013年 1月 23日 星期三
6 / 60
An Afghan resident points his weapon at the dead body of an unidentified militant, as a way of showing his hatred for insurgents, at a building where three other militants were located at, after an attack in Kabul, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2014年 7月 17日 星期四
7 / 60
A soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry leaves a room while checking the inventory of weapons at Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / 2013年 1月 21日 星期一
8 / 60
A member of the Afghan National Army searches a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. troops near Command Outpost AJK in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / 2013年 2月 1日 星期五
9 / 60
U.S soldiers blow up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2012年 11月 5日 星期一
10 / 60
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / 2013年 2月 4日 星期一
11 / 60
Lesleigh Coyer of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2013年 3月 12日 星期二
12 / 60
U.S. and Afghan soldiers walk near a U.S. Army Chinook during an operation near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2012年 11月 2日 星期五
13 / 60
Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, January 18, 2013. The IED injured two people, a 25-year-old male, who lost both legs, and a 10-year old girl (ages are approximate). REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / 2013年 1月 18日 星期五
14 / 60
Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / 2012年 6月 12日 星期二
15 / 60
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2012年 4月 27日 星期五
16 / 60
U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of Afghan Local Police who was killed in the blast of an IED during a joint operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2012年 5月 25日 星期五
17 / 60
U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2011年 6月 12日 星期日
18 / 60
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Paktiya Province, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2012年 7月 17日 星期二
19 / 60
Smoke rises from burning NATO supply trucks in Samangan province after a bomb planted by the Taliban exploded, July 18, 2012. The blast destroyed 22 trucks. REUTERS/ Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 7月 18日 星期三
20 / 60
Members of the U.S. Navy carry a comrade wounded by an explosion to a medevac helicopter in Kandahar province, October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / 2010年 10月 3日 星期日
21 / 60
A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / 2011年 2月 23日 星期三
22 / 60
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2010年 8月 26日 星期四
23 / 60
Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2010年 7月 24日 星期六
24 / 60
Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2010年 7月 27日 星期二
25 / 60
NATO soldiers play table soccer under flashlights at a military outpost near the village of Bazaar e Panjwaii, in the Panjwaii district of Kandahar province, August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2010年 8月 8日 星期日
26 / 60
A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2010年 7月 9日 星期五
27 / 60
A Stryker armored vehicle from the U.S. Army's MGS Platoon, Alpha Company, 4-23 Infantry Battalion, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team fires a 120mm mortar during a night patrol in Kandahar, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / 2010年 4月 27日 星期二
28 / 60
An Afghan national, who is a possible suspect, is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjah district, Helmand province, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / 2010年 3月 29日 星期一
29 / 60
U.S. Marines from MP Company, 1st Marine Division attached to 3rd Battalion 4th Marines, smoke cigars as they play cards at AHP station in Nimroz province, January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2010年 1月 15日 星期五
30 / 60
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / 2009年 10月 10日 星期六
31 / 60
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Logar province, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Reuters / 2009年 10月 4日 星期日
32 / 60
A U.S. soldier, wounded by sniper fire, is evacuated by his comrades in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Reuters / 2009年 8月 25日 星期二
33 / 60
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2009年 8月 13日 星期四
34 / 60
U.S. SPC Henry Rosenquist of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior sits in the computer room in Honaker Miracle camp in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2009年 8月 14日 星期五
35 / 60
U.S. soldiers dance during their time off at Kandahar Airfield, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2009年 6月 6日 星期六
36 / 60
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters open fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2008年 12月 9日 星期二
37 / 60
A Canadian soldier takes a nap after taking part in an operation in Kandahar, May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2009年 5月 21日 星期四
38 / 60
An Afghan man places his hands over his head as U.S. soldiers search his truck for weapons near Sanjaray in Zhari district, April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2008年 4月 19日 星期六
39 / 60
U.S. soldiers turn away as a Black Hawk helicopter takes off from their base near the Afghan-Pakistan border, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2008年 1月 28日 星期一
40 / 60
U.S Army soldiers and an Afghan policeman look at the bodies of Taliban fighters after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2008年 3月 23日 星期日
41 / 60
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey, shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2010年 2月 13日 星期六
42 / 60
U.S soldiers watch a movie at a military base in the Zhari district, west of Kandahar, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2008年 4月 18日 星期五
43 / 60
Afghan policemen stand next to a captured Taliban fighter after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2008年 3月 23日 星期日
44 / 60
A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehicle during a patrol near Panjwaii town, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / 2007年 11月 13日 星期二
45 / 60
A French sniper looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2007年 11月 20日 星期二
46 / 60
Dutch soldiers sit in front of a fire in the Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2007年 11月 4日 星期日
47 / 60
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / 2007年 10月 23日 星期二
48 / 60
An Afghan girl peers out from behind a wall at passing U.S. Marines driving inside light armored vehicles down Route 4 outside the Kandahar airport, December, 27, 2001. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton/POOL

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
49 / 60
A US Marine Humvee kicks up dust as it crosses a group of Marine LAVs as it leaves on patrol from the Marine base in southern Afghanistan, December 2, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
50 / 60
A U.S. Marine from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit moves inland near Kandahar to continue their mission of interdicting lines of escape for Taliban and al-Qaida fighters, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/Pool/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
51 / 60
U.S. Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit take up defensive positions at the Kandahar airport after shots were fired near the northern perimeter as an illumination grenade is seen in the background, January 10, 2002. REUTERS/Thomas Michael Corcoran/U.S. Marine Corps

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
52 / 60
Marines prepare to board a waiting helicopter at Camp Rhino in Southern Afghanistan, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2009年 5月 22日 星期五
53 / 60
U.S. Marines, shown through a night vision scope, escort battle field detainees into a detention center at Kandahar International Airport, December 18, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/USMC, Sgt. Thomas Michael Corcoran

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
54 / 60
U.S. Marines begin to form up their convoy at a staging area near Kandahar as they await orders to begin their trek to Kandahar to take control of the airfield, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Dave Martin

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
55 / 60
Marine reinforcements fly towards an area somewhere near Kandahar, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/POOL//Earnie Grafton, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
56 / 60
A group of Marines of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit move out to take a position in the desert outside the Marines' forward base in southern Afghanistan, November 29, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
57 / 60
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 9, 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
58 / 60
Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of their base in southern Afghanistan, December 1, 2001 REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
59 / 60
Two Northern Alliance soldiers watch as dust and smoke rise after explosions hit Taliban positions on Kalakata hill, near the village of Ai-Khanum in northern Afghanistan, November 1, 2001. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
60 / 60
