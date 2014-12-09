The longest war
A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Ymore
NATO troops walk near burning NATO supply trucks after, what police officials say, was an attack by militants more
Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, pats his casket during the end of a full military hmore
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops imore
An Afghan National Army soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari dimore
The word Afghanistan is carved into wood in a guard tower at Command Outpost AJK in Maiwand District, Kandaharmore
An Afghan resident points his weapon at the dead body of an unidentified militant, as a way of showing his hatmore
A soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry leaves a room while checking the invenmore
A member of the Afghan National Army searches a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. troops near Command Omore
U.S soldiers blow up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika provincemore
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with hismore
Lesleigh Coyer of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served wimore
U.S. and Afghan soldiers walk near a U.S. Army Chinook during an operation near the town of Walli Was in Paktimore
Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after amore
Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh inmore
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doormore
U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4thmore
U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Sepmore
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinookmore
Smoke rises from burning NATO supply trucks in Samangan province after a bomb planted by the Taliban exploded,more
Members of the U.S. Navy carry a comrade wounded by an explosion to a medevac helicopter in Kandahar province,more
A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers abovmore
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED blast near the town of more
Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near amore
Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up more
NATO soldiers play table soccer under flashlights at a military outpost near the village of Bazaar e Panjwaii,more
A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the villmore
A Stryker armored vehicle from the U.S. Army's MGS Platoon, Alpha Company, 4-23 Infantry Battalion, 5th Strykemore
An Afghan national, who is a possible suspect, is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjamore
U.S. Marines from MP Company, 1st Marine Division attached to 3rd Battalion 4th Marines, smoke cigars as they more
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province,more
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based more
A U.S. soldier, wounded by sniper fire, is evacuated by his comrades in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan prmore
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission in tmore
U.S. SPC Henry Rosenquist of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior sits in the computer room in Hmore
U.S. soldiers dance during their time off at Kandahar Airfield, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fmore
A Canadian soldier takes a nap after taking part in an operation in Kandahar, May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge more
An Afghan man places his hands over his head as U.S. soldiers search his truck for weapons near Sanjaray in Zhmore
U.S. soldiers turn away as a Black Hawk helicopter takes off from their base near the Afghan-Pakistan border, more
U.S Army soldiers and an Afghan policeman look at the bodies of Taliban fighters after a gun battle near the vmore
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey, shouts as he tries to protect an more
U.S soldiers watch a movie at a military base in the Zhari district, west of Kandahar, April 17, 2008. REUTmore
Afghan policemen stand next to a captured Taliban fighter after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabmore
A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehiclemore
A French sniper looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, Nomore
Dutch soldiers sit in front of a fire in the Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gomore
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by more
An Afghan girl peers out from behind a wall at passing U.S. Marines driving inside light armored vehicles downmore
A US Marine Humvee kicks up dust as it crosses a group of Marine LAVs as it leaves on patrol from the Marine bmore
A U.S. Marine from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit moves inland near Kandahar to continue their mission of more
U.S. Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit take up defensive positions at the Kandahar airport aftermore
Marines prepare to board a waiting helicopter at Camp Rhino in Southern Afghanistan, December 10, 2001. REUTERmore
U.S. Marines, shown through a night vision scope, escort battle field detainees into a detention center at Kanmore
U.S. Marines begin to form up their convoy at a staging area near Kandahar as they await orders to begin theirmore
Marine reinforcements fly towards an area somewhere near Kandahar, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/POOL//Earnie Grmore
A group of Marines of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit move out to take a position in the desert outside themore
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team hamore
Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fill sand bags around their light mortar positimore
Two Northern Alliance soldiers watch as dust and smoke rise after explosions hit Taliban positions on Kalakatamore
