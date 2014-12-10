Pictures of the year: Rise of ISIS
Displaced residents from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in more
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syrimore
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic Statemore
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees fleeing Islamic State lies at the Turkish-Syrian border, Septemore
Relatives of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, mourn in the town ofmore
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpimore
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was more
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islammore
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, wmore
Free Syrian Army fighters inspect damage from suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic State, whom activists smore
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with Islamic State in the cmore
A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, a smallmore
The body of a man is hung upside down in the city of Baquba, August 2, 2014. Unidentified gunmen hanged the bomore
Fighters from Islamic State burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has famore
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes asmore
Anti-war protesters hold up signs as U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Semore
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters hold the Islamic State flag as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerlimore
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pekmore
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of milimore
Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan aftemore
Displaced residents, who fled from the violence in the Iraq province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya provincmore
Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the al Qaedmore
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's normore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters stand near the body of an Islamic State (IS) member, who was killed today during clmore
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from themore
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others imore
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along tmore
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on themore
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war planemore
Jamila, sister of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Force), holds amore
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa provinmore
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tamore
Boys inspect a vehicle which was damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrmore
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinmore
Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with themore
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in thmore
下一个
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2014.
The longest war
Scenes from 13 years of war in Afghanistan.
Typhoon slams Philippines
The Philippines evacuates more than a million residents in the path of Typhoon Hagupit.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.