版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 03:00 BJT

Pictures of the year: Ebola

A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
1 / 24
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, Liberia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptmore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, Liberia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
2 / 24
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulamore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 2日 星期二
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
3 / 24
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body more

Reuters / 2014年 8月 21日 星期四
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
4 / 24
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, Aumore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
5 / 24
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
6 / 24
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays more

Reuters / 2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
7 / 24
Bystanders read headlines saying Ebola 1: USA 0 at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Bystanders read headlines saying Ebola 1: USA 0 at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Bystanders read headlines saying Ebola 1: USA 0 at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
8 / 24
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stopmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
9 / 24
A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting fomore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 1日 星期三
A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
10 / 24
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Lmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 23日 星期二
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF
Close
11 / 24
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Amore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
12 / 24
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Damore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 4日 星期六
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 24
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, October 20, 2014. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
14 / 24
A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, Liberia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Mmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 6日 星期一
A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, Liberia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
15 / 24
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crmore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
16 / 24
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola vimore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
17 / 24
An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the vimore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 26日 星期五
An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
18 / 24
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the schomore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 23日 星期二
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
19 / 24
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Libmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
20 / 24
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August more

Reuters / 2014年 8月 31日 星期日
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
21 / 24
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital after three weeks of isolation treatment, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital after three wemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital after three weeks of isolation treatment, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 24
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected withmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
23 / 24
An unidentified man gestures as he shows what is believed to be his body temperature (36.1 degree Celsius or 97 degree Fahrenheit) from the window of his room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital, where Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos, who contracted Ebola is hospitalized, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

An unidentified man gestures as he shows what is believed to be his body temperature (36.1 degree Celsius or 9more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 11日 星期六
An unidentified man gestures as he shows what is believed to be his body temperature (36.1 degree Celsius or 97 degree Fahrenheit) from the window of his room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital, where Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos, who contracted Ebola is hospitalized, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Rites of womanhood

Rites of womanhood

下一个

Rites of womanhood

Rites of womanhood

As Pokot tradition dictates, girls take part in a month-long ceremony that marks their coming to age and prepares them for marriage in Kenya.

2014年 12月 11日
Will and Kate do America

Will and Kate do America

The Duke and Duchess tour the East Coast.

2014年 12月 10日
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2014.

2014年 12月 10日
Will and Kate in Brooklyn

Will and Kate in Brooklyn

The Duke and Duchess watch the Nets play the Cavs in Brooklyn.

2014年 12月 9日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐