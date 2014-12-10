Pictures of the year: Ebola
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The more
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptmore
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulamore
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body more
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, Aumore
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, more
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays more
Bystanders read headlines saying Ebola 1: USA 0 at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrmore
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stopmore
A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting fomore
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Lmore
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Amore
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Damore
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, October 20, 2014. REUTERSmore
A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Mmore
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crmore
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola vimore
An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the vimore
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the schomore
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Libmore
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August more
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital after three wemore
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected withmore
An unidentified man gestures as he shows what is believed to be his body temperature (36.1 degree Celsius or 9more
