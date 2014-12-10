Deadly altercation in the West Bank
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Rammore
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest near the West Bank city ofmore
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest near the West Bank city ofmore
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (C) argues with Israeli border policemen during a protest near the West Bankmore
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (C) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Rammore
Palestinian Minister Ziad Abu Ein falls after being hit by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Ramallamore
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (C) falls after being hit by Israeli soldiers during a protest near the Westmore
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (C) falls after being hit by Israeli soldiers during a protest near the Westmore
Israeli soldiers scuffle with Palestinians during a protest against Jewish settlements near the West Bank citymore
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest against Jewish settlements near the Westmore
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest against Jewish settlements near the West more
Israeli soldiers are pictured through a Palestinian flag as they stand guard during a protest by Palestinians more
下一个
Pictures of the year: Rise of ISIS
Images from the rise of Islamic State in 2014.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2014.
The longest war
Scenes from 13 years of war in Afghanistan.
Typhoon slams Philippines
The Philippines evacuates more than a million residents in the path of Typhoon Hagupit.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.