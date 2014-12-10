Syria in ruins
A bus blocks a road amid damage on the Salah Al-Din neighbourhood frontline in Aleppo, December 6, 2014. REUTEmore
The word Steadfast is seen on a graffiti on a damaged building in al-Manshiyeh neighbourhood in Deraa, Decembemore
People walk past damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Civilians walk past rubble and damaged buildings in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, March 10, 2014. REUTERmore
People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria'more
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khmore
Smoke rises from a building after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashamore
Dust covers clothes at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President more
A view of people at a damaged street in Deir al-Zor, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar more
A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTEmore
A man walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrikemore
Damaged buildings are seen after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar more
A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, Nmore
A view of buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar almore
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, more
A general view shows damaged buildings on a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, July 13, 2013. REUTEmore
Damage is seen inside a church in the old city of Homs, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Residents and a Free Syrian Army fighter walk along a street lined with damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor Aprilmore
A damaged church is seen in the old city of Homs September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Presidenmore
A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammmore
A room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, is seen in the Sha'aar nemore
Damaged cars and buildings are seen in Juret al-Shayah in Homs November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A view of damaged buildings in Baidah near Homs October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged buildings are seen in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Netmore
The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of a damaged room at an orthodox school, in al-Hamidiyeh street in Homs November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yazmore
