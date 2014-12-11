Funeral for Palestinian minister
The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank citmore
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Zmore
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West more
A Palestinian protester takes position near a burning tire amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clasmore
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is comforted during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramalmore
A Palestinian protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rests during clashes with Israeli troops, following the fumore
Palestinian honor guards carry a coffin containing the body of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his fumore
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clasmore
Relatives of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourn during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah Decemore
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) prays next to the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during hmore
A Palestinian protester holds a slingshot near a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following thmore
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah Demore
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West more
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is hugged as she mourns during his funeral in the West Bank cimore
A Palestinian protester, wearing a mask, stands amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, followmore
