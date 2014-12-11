Pictures of the year: Space
The Soyuz TMA-15M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, Terrmore
An image captured from a distance of about 7.8 km (4.8 miles) from the surface of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Geramore
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this stillmore
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image takmore
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev looks out of the Russian Soyuz TMA-12M space capsule shortly after landing soumore
The 10-m (32.8 ft) South Pole Telescope and the Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization Telescmore
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars in a photo taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissamore
An impact crater on Mars in an image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on NASA's more
A NASA image shows a photo taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station, of the nighmore
The spiral galaxy NGC 4258, also known as M106, with two extra spiral arms as seen in this composite image fromore
A new mosaic made from images taken by NASA's Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990's is shown of the surface ofmore
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Capmore
The Milky Way seen from the International Space Station in a photo taken by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman on Sepmore
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory image in extreme ultraviolet light shows an active region of the sun's coronmore
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. Occurringmore
The sun reflects off the water in this picture taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst from the Internationamore
The shadow of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity pictured in late-afternoon in an image taken by the romore
Radiation and winds from stars blow a cavity into the surrounding dust and gas, creating the Trifid nebula, asmore
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in a photo from the International Space Station tweeted more
A globular star cluster called Messier 5 containing 100,000 stars or more and packed into a region around 165 more
National Diver School director Jerome Vincent, wearing a Gandolfi space suit, trains in a swimming pool in Marmore
The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, and the sun, giving the observatory a view omore
A view photographed by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman from the International Space Station showing part of the Unmore
The fifth brightest galaxy in the sky Centaurus A, an active galaxy about 12 million light years from Earth inmore
A churning region of star birth in NGC 2174, also known as the Monkey Head Nebula, about 6400 light-years awaymore
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, Californimore
The Egyptian desert meets the Red Sea on a cloudless afternoon in a photo tweeted by first-time astronaut Reidmore
International Space Station crew Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy attends a sending-off ceremony before the laumore
The Delta IV rocket is seen streaking across the sky after being launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Statiomore
The G292.0+1.8 supernova remnants in a newly processed commemorating the 15th anniversary of NASA's Chandra X-more
