Photos of the week

People react as a man burns after he was set alight with the help of a fellow protester during a protest in Tuxtla Gutierrez, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, December 5, 2014. The man, a farmer, allowed a fellow demonstrator to set him on fire during a protest to demand the release of a colleague who was detained in May on suspicion of cattle rustling, local media reported. People helped put out the flames before the man was taken to hospital suffering from severe burns.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 6日 星期六
People react as a man burns after he was set alight with the help of a fellow protester during a protest in Tuxtla Gutierrez, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, December 5, 2014. The man, a farmer, allowed a fellow demonstrator to set him on fire during a protest to demand the release of a colleague who was detained in May on suspicion of cattle rustling, local media reported. People helped put out the flames before the man was taken to hospital suffering from severe burns.
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014. Abu Ein died shortly after being hit by Israeli soldiers during the protest on in the occupied West Bank.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014. Abu Ein died shortly after being hit by Israeli soldiers during the protest on in the occupied West Bank.
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014.
An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protesters after some in the crowd attacked him and his partner in Oakland, California, December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protesters after some in the crowd attacked him and his partner in Oakland, California, December 10, 2014.
Protesters stage a Die-In on a display taxi cab in the Forever 21 store in Times Square, during a march against police violence, in New York, December 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Protesters stage a Die-In on a display taxi cab in the Forever 21 store in Times Square, during a march against police violence, in New York, December 7, 2014.
A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, 50 miles from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya, December 7, 2014. As Pokot tradition dictates, the future husband arrived to her family home with a group of men to collect the girl. The men arrived with the last settled dowry of livestock for the girl's family. In this case it was 20 goats, three camels and 10 cows, given during a period of several weeks. The remaining 10 cows were to be given the morning the girl was taken to her new home by her husband and the rest of the men. The girl was unaware of the marriage arrangements that her father had made. The family said that if they had told her in advance she might have run away from home.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, 50 miles from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya, December 7, 2014. As Pokot tradition dictates, the future husband arrived to her family home with a group of men to collect the girl. The men arrived with the last settled dowry of livestock for the girl's family. In this case it was 20 goats, three camels and 10 cows, given during a period of several weeks. The remaining 10 cows were to be given the morning the girl was taken to her new home by her husband and the rest of the men. The girl was unaware of the marriage arrangements that her father had made. The family said that if they had told her in advance she might have run away from home.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage as they attend the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage as they attend the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool
Fans stand in darkness in the tribune of the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Besiktas and Tottenham Hotspur, in Istanbul, December 11, 2014. Play was suspended and the players taken off the pitch following a temporary floodlight failure in the stadium.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
Fans stand in darkness in the tribune of the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Besiktas and Tottenham Hotspur, in Istanbul, December 11, 2014. Play was suspended and the players taken off the pitch following a temporary floodlight failure in the stadium.
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of the iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of the iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation.
First Lady Michelle Obama smiles as President Obama arrives with sacks of toys and gifts from the Executive Office of the President staff to donate to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign in Washington, December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
First Lady Michelle Obama smiles as President Obama arrives with sacks of toys and gifts from the Executive Office of the President staff to donate to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign in Washington, December 10, 2014.
A police officer takes care of two boys after an Amber Alert vehicle was stopped on a freeway exit ramp in Santee, California, December 11, 2014. Police arrested the driver, believed to be Daniel Perez, and rescued two of four boys after two had earlier run to safety.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
A police officer takes care of two boys after an Amber Alert vehicle was stopped on a freeway exit ramp in Santee, California, December 11, 2014. Police arrested the driver, believed to be Daniel Perez, and rescued two of four boys after two had earlier run to safety.
A girl stands in line in front of a bus with other passengers travelling to Nairobi, as they wait to be searched for weapons by Kenyan police, in the town of Mandera at the Kenya-Somalia border, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A girl stands in line in front of a bus with other passengers travelling to Nairobi, as they wait to be searched for weapons by Kenyan police, in the town of Mandera at the Kenya-Somalia border, December 8, 2014.
A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi pose with their medals during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo, December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes after two days of celebration honoring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi pose with their medals during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo, December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes after two days of celebration honoring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool
People walk past obstacles and barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters on a main road at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 7日 星期日
People walk past obstacles and barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters on a main road at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 7, 2014.
A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Hellabrunn zoo in Munich, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Hellabrunn zoo in Munich, December 9, 2014.
Riot police clash with masked youths occupying the Labour Center of Thessaloniki, in Greece, December 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 7日 星期日
Riot police clash with masked youths occupying the Labour Center of Thessaloniki, in Greece, December 6, 2014.
The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 11, 2014.
The reflection of a man is seen on a shattered car windscreen after a bomb blast in the village of Karzakan, southwest of the capital Manama, Bahrain, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
The reflection of a man is seen on a shattered car windscreen after a bomb blast in the village of Karzakan, southwest of the capital Manama, Bahrain, December 9, 2014.
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, China, December 8, 2014. According to local government, the kindergarten has been running without a license and will be forced to shut down. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, China, December 8, 2014. According to local government, the kindergarten has been running without a license and will be forced to shut down. REUTERS/Stringer
Sailson Jose das Gracas, 26, is escorted by policemen at a police station in Nova Iguacu near Rio de Janeiro December 11, 2014. Gracas, who was arrested on Wednesday, told reporters at a police station in the state of Rio that he killed for pleasure and the accompanying adrenaline rush. He said he also operated as a killer for hire. He said his preferred victims were white females, whom he strangled. Among the 42 victims, 39 are thought to be women. REUTERS/Fabio Golcalves/Agencia O Dia

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
Sailson Jose das Gracas, 26, is escorted by policemen at a police station in Nova Iguacu near Rio de Janeiro December 11, 2014. Gracas, who was arrested on Wednesday, told reporters at a police station in the state of Rio that he killed for pleasure and the accompanying adrenaline rush. He said he also operated as a killer for hire. He said his preferred victims were white females, whom he strangled. Among the 42 victims, 39 are thought to be women. REUTERS/Fabio Golcalves/Agencia O Dia
Blindfolded suspects crouch as they are detained during a security operation in Hodan district of the capital Mogadishu, against suspected militant Islamist group al Shabaab sympathizers, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Blindfolded suspects crouch as they are detained during a security operation in Hodan district of the capital Mogadishu, against suspected militant Islamist group al Shabaab sympathizers, December 8, 2014.
Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai, December 8, 2014.
A swastika at the bottom of a swimming pool in Vale do Itajai in Brazil's Santa Catarina state. According to local media reports, police officers in a helicopter taking part in an anti-kidnapping operation spotted the Nazi symbol by chance. A subsequent police investigation revealed that the swastika had been there for 13 years. No charges have been filed against the homeowner, who told police he was not promoting Nazism, as the pool was situated on private land. Photo released December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Santa Catarina State Police

Reuters / 2014年 12月 7日 星期日
A swastika at the bottom of a swimming pool in Vale do Itajai in Brazil's Santa Catarina state. According to local media reports, police officers in a helicopter taking part in an anti-kidnapping operation spotted the Nazi symbol by chance. A subsequent police investigation revealed that the swastika had been there for 13 years. No charges have been filed against the homeowner, who told police he was not promoting Nazism, as the pool was situated on private land. Photo released December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Santa Catarina State Police
Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of Baghdad, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of Baghdad, December 8, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Najaf, Iraq, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Najaf, Iraq, December 8, 2014.
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (C) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi, December 8, 2014. U.S. online ride-hailing service Uber was banned from operating in the Indian capital after a female passenger accused one of its drivers of rape, a case that has reignited a debate about the safety of women in the South Asian nation.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (C) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi, December 8, 2014. U.S. online ride-hailing service Uber was banned from operating in the Indian capital after a female passenger accused one of its drivers of rape, a case that has reignited a debate about the safety of women in the South Asian nation.
Flames spread from a massive fire at the sight of a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, December 8, 2014. Over 250 firefighters battle the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Flames spread from a massive fire at the sight of a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, December 8, 2014. Over 250 firefighters battle the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways.
A 13-month-old chimp named Fumo carries a Christmas present of food treats in wrapping paper under his arm during a Christmas-themed feeding time at Sydney's Taronga Park Zoo, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
A 13-month-old chimp named Fumo carries a Christmas present of food treats in wrapping paper under his arm during a Christmas-themed feeding time at Sydney's Taronga Park Zoo, December 9, 2014.
A polluted area caused by an oil spill is seen at the Evrona desert reserve, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in Israel, December 10, 2014. Ecologists said it could take years to clean up the massive oil spill that flooded an Israeli nature reserve with up to five million liters of crude and threatened to spread to the Red Sea shore and neighboring Jordan.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
A polluted area caused by an oil spill is seen at the Evrona desert reserve, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in Israel, December 10, 2014. Ecologists said it could take years to clean up the massive oil spill that flooded an Israeli nature reserve with up to five million liters of crude and threatened to spread to the Red Sea shore and neighboring Jordan.
A plainclothes policewoman searches female passengers, travelling to Nairobi, for weapons in town of Mandera at Kenya-Somalia border, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
A plainclothes policewoman searches female passengers, travelling to Nairobi, for weapons in town of Mandera at Kenya-Somalia border, December 8, 2014.
Family members embrace following the funeral for Akai Gurley at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, December 6, 2014. Gurley, 28, was an unarmed black man shot and killed by a New York police officer on November 20 in the stairwell of a public housing project.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 7日 星期日
Family members embrace following the funeral for Akai Gurley at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, December 6, 2014. Gurley, 28, was an unarmed black man shot and killed by a New York police officer on November 20 in the stairwell of a public housing project.
A bus blocks a road amid damage on the Salah Al-Din neighborhood frontline in Aleppo, Syria, December 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 7日 星期日
A bus blocks a road amid damage on the Salah Al-Din neighborhood frontline in Aleppo, Syria, December 6, 2014.
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah, December 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah, December 5, 2014.
Kamchatka Brown Bear Mascha stands beside a Christmas tree, decorated with fruits and fish, at Hagenbecks zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, December 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
Kamchatka Brown Bear Mascha stands beside a Christmas tree, decorated with fruits and fish, at Hagenbecks zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, December 5, 2014.
