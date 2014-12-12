Pictures of the year: Environment
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra promore
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangmore
People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgimore
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, Septmore
A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Tobmore
Michael Stanek hugs his daughter Kennedy Stanek as they take a break from helping friends sift though the rubbmore
A pile of mud is seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Dmore
A boy hugs a tree as he prepares to take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most pemore
Joseph Rojas and Abigail Zolotarsky embrace as lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan during sumore
Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands Nationalmore
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province in the Beni department, Bolivmore
Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California, August 24, 20more
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A worker is seen inside the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Samore
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the pollmore
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29more
A man walks down a flooded road in Islip, New York, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, neamore
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo dmore
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountamore
A U.S. flag sticks out the window of a damaged hot rod car in a suburban area after a tornado near Vilonia, Armore
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more
A man takes pictures of a sunken open-air parking lot after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, Chinmore
A man looks at a contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 24, 2014. REUmore
People evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cumore
People walk next to a crack along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocmore
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the more
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Tymore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
A statue of Buddha and storm debris are covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the towmore
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Smore
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village more
A large TVS (tornadic vortex signature) thunderstorm supercell passes over storm chaser Brad Mack in Graham, Tmore
A member of a military rescue team pauses during search operations at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda more
A flag flies at half-staff on a log with the slope of the massive mudslide that struck Oso in the background nmore
