Pictures of the year: Environment

A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia, November 9, 2014. A group of scientists and discoverers went on an expedition to research the crater after pilots captured it on video in July, which attracted the attention of world public. Experts have not come to a consensus about the origin of the funnel yet. REUTERS/Vladimir Pushkarev/Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration

