Last days in Afghanistan
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment is watched as he fires a squad automatic weapon during a trainingmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rides in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during more
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take aim during a joint training mission with the Polish military more
A shadow cast by a U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shades spent brass strewn on the ground during amore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission near fomore
The flag of Afghanistan flies over an Afghan National Army post near forward operating base Gamberi in the Lagmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a .50 caliber machine gun barrel over his head while prepmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rides in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during more
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare ammunition for a mission on forward operating base Gamberimore
A doll sits on the dashboard of a truck as U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare for a mission omore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks past other U.S. soldiers and Polish soldiers during a jointmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rides in an Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle duringmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment play video games after returning from a mission at forward operatimore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment helps a contractor search a car for explosives near forward operamore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks past a box of ammunition during a joint training mission wimore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a machine gun part after a mission at forward operating bmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment takes inventory of unused equipment at Forward Operating Base Gammore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare for a mission at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remamore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment smokes a cigarette during a joint training mission with the Polismore
U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division band perform Christmas songs at Forward Operating Base Gamberi whmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment leave for a mission at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remainmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepares his Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle for amore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment adds hydraulic oil to a piece of machinery before a mission at fomore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment examine belts of bullets for corroded rounds during a training mismore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment eat their lunch from to-go containers before a training mission atmore
Corroded rounds of machine gun ammunition sit in a pile after being discarded by U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Camore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment uses the optic on his rifle to observe Afghans in the distance, nmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with his rifle, after returning from a mission at forward omore
U.S. soldiers from 3rd Cavalry Regiment flag car to stop to be screened for explosives near forward operating more
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment interact with men selected to be biometrically screened near forwamore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment interact with men selected to be biometrically screened near forwamore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment pets a contractor's explosive detecting dog while riding in a Minmore
Contractors use a machine to capture biological data of local Afghan men near forward operating base Gamberi imore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment listen to a translation of an advising meeting at an Afghan Nationmore
下一个
Christmas in Islamabad
Christmas scenes from a Christian slum in Afghanistan.
End of a coal mine
The final day of work at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine.
Pictures of the year: Odd
Our most unusual photos of the year.
Tsunami's unclaimed possessions
Thai police open a shipping container filled with documents and possessions of victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami after being asked by Reuters for...
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.