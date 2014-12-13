Photos of the week
An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protestersmore
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014.
A TV news crew files a report behind damaged homes after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rmore
People react as a man burns after he was set alight with the help of a fellow protester during a protest in Tumore
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Rammore
Protesters stage a Die-In on a display taxi cab in the Forever 21 store in Times Square, during a march againsmore
A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, 50 miles from the town ofmore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstamore
Fans stand in darkness in the tribune of the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium during the Europa League Group C soccermore
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Amamore
First Lady Michelle Obama smiles as President Obama arrives with sacks of toys and gifts from the Executive Ofmore
A police officer takes care of two boys after an Amber Alert vehicle was stopped on a freeway exit ramp in Sanmore
A girl stands in line in front of a bus with other passengers travelling to Nairobi, as they wait to be searchmore
A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8more
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi pose with their medals during the Nobel Peamore
People walk past obstacles and barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters on a main road at the financial Cmore
A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Helmore
Riot police clash with masked youths occupying the Labour Center of Thessaloniki, in Greece, December 6, 2014.
The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank citmore
The reflection of a man is seen on a shattered car windscreen after a bomb blast in the village of Karzakan, smore
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, China, December 8more
Sailson Jose das Gracas, 26, is escorted by policemen at a police station in Nova Iguacu near Rio de Janeiro Dmore
Blindfolded suspects crouch as they are detained during a security operation in Hodan district of the capital more
Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai, December 8, 2014.
A swastika at the bottom of a swimming pool in Vale do Itajai in Brazil's Santa Catarina state. According to lmore
Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of more
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Najamore
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (C) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi, Demore
Flames spread from a massive fire at the sight of a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction more
A 13-month-old chimp named Fumo carries a Christmas present of food treats in wrapping paper under his arm durmore
A polluted area caused by an oil spill is seen at the Evrona desert reserve, near the Red Sea resort city of Emore
A plainclothes policewoman searches female passengers, travelling to Nairobi, for weapons in town of Mandera amore
Family members embrace following the funeral for Akai Gurley at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn,more
A bus blocks a road amid damage on the Salah Al-Din neighborhood frontline in Aleppo, Syria, December 6, 2014.
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a demmore
Kamchatka Brown Bear Mascha stands beside a Christmas tree, decorated with fruits and fish, at Hagenbecks zoo more
