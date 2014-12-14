版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 15日 星期一 04:01 BJT

Japan votes

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, pauses as he puts a rosette on a name of a candidate who is expected to win, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Liberal Democratic Party candidate Miki Yamada during an election night event at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts during a news conference at an election night event at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
Election officials sort ballot papers at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
Election officials carry ballot boxes as they run up stairs to a counting centre in Tokyo December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
An election official sorts through ballot papers at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
Children wait as their parents fill out ballots for Japan's general election at a polling station in Tokyo December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
Election officials open ballot boxes at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
A man fills his ballot paper to vote in the lower house parliamentary election in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
An election official stands among unopened ballot boxes at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
An election official unlocks a ballot box at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
A couple waits for the arrival of Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe at an election rally on the last day of campaigning in Tokyo December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves to supporters as people wave Japanese national flags on the last day of campaigning in Tokyo December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe speaks to supporters at an election rally on the last day of campaigning in Tokyo December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
