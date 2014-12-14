Japan votes
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, pauses as he putmore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Liberal Democratic Party candidate Miki Yamada during an more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts during a news conference at an election night event at the Liberal Demore
Election officials sort ballot papers at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Election officials carry ballot boxes as they run up stairs to a counting centre in Tokyo December 14, 2014. Rmore
An election official sorts through ballot papers at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomore
Children wait as their parents fill out ballots for Japan's general election at a polling station in Tokyo Decmore
Election officials open ballot boxes at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man fills his ballot paper to vote in the lower house parliamentary election in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REmore
An election official stands among unopened ballot boxes at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTmore
An election official unlocks a ballot box at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Petmore
A couple waits for the arrival of Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Shimore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves to supporters as people wave Japanese national flags on the last day omore
Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe speaks to supporters at anmore
下一个
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top nature and weather pictures of 2014.
Funeral for Palestinian minister
Clashes erupt following the funeral of Ziad Abu Ein, who died after an altercation with Israeli soldiers.
Pictures of the year: Ebola
Images from the global Ebola epidemic in 2014.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.