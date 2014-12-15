版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 16日 星期二 07:30 BJT

Hostage situation in Sydney

Paramedics remove a person, with bloodstains on the blankets covering the person, on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Paramedics remove a person, with bloodstains on the blankets covering the person, on a stretcher from the Lindmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Paramedics remove a person, with bloodstains on the blankets covering the person, on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 24
A bouquet is pictured inside a secured area at the scene of a hostage taking at Martin Place after it ended in Sydney early December 16, 2014.

A bouquet is pictured inside a secured area at the scene of a hostage taking at Martin Place after it ended inmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A bouquet is pictured inside a secured area at the scene of a hostage taking at Martin Place after it ended in Sydney early December 16, 2014.
Close
2 / 24
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014.

Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Plamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014.
Close
3 / 24
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Pmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 24
Hostages run past a police officer (C) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Hostages run past a police officer (C) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Hostages run past a police officer (C) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 24
Women comfort each other at the site of a siege at a Sydney cafe after the siege ended, December 16, 2014.

Women comfort each other at the site of a siege at a Sydney cafe after the siege ended, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Women comfort each other at the site of a siege at a Sydney cafe after the siege ended, December 16, 2014.
Close
6 / 24
A heavily armed policeman holds his weapon as paramedics rush towards the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A heavily armed policeman holds his weapon as paramedics rush towards the Lindt cafe, where hostages are beingmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A heavily armed policeman holds his weapon as paramedics rush towards the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 24
A police officer assists a man with his armored suit near Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014.

A police officer assists a man with his armored suit near Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney Decembemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A police officer assists a man with his armored suit near Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014.
Close
8 / 24
Paramedics remove an injured woman on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Paramedics remove an injured woman on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Paramedics remove an injured woman on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 24
A New South Wales police officer carries a bouquet under a police line as floral tributes are relocated during a change in police perimeter after a Sydney cafe siege ended December 16, 2014.

A New South Wales police officer carries a bouquet under a police line as floral tributes are relocated duringmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A New South Wales police officer carries a bouquet under a police line as floral tributes are relocated during a change in police perimeter after a Sydney cafe siege ended December 16, 2014.
Close
10 / 24
Two heavily armed police officers assist a hostage away from Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Two heavily armed police officers assist a hostage away from Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney Decemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Two heavily armed police officers assist a hostage away from Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 24
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Plamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 24
Hostages run towards a police officer (R) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Hostages run towards a police officer (R) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Hostages run towards a police officer (R) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 24
Police push back a member of the public who tried to get into a building located near the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Police push back a member of the public who tried to get into a building located near the Lindt cafe, where homore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
Police push back a member of the public who tried to get into a building located near the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 24
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Plamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 24
A heavily armed police officer walks near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held,in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A heavily armed police officer walks near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held,in Martin Place in centralmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A heavily armed police officer walks near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held,in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 24
A woman is seen in a window of the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman is seen in a window of the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydnemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A woman is seen in a window of the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 24
Police use a ladder to evacuate people from a building near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Police use a ladder to evacuate people from a building near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in Martmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
Police use a ladder to evacuate people from a building near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 24
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney Demore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 24
A woman is assisted as a group of people are evacuated by police from a building next to Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman is assisted as a group of people are evacuated by police from a building next to Lindt cafe in Martin more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A woman is assisted as a group of people are evacuated by police from a building next to Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 24
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held,more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 24
Police officers position themselves at a corner near Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Police officers position themselves at a corner near Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being heldmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
Police officers position themselves at a corner near Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
22 / 24
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held,more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
23 / 24
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney Demore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Japan votes

Japan votes

下一个

Japan votes

Japan votes

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition cruises to a big election win.

2014年 12月 15日
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top nature and weather pictures of 2014.

2014年 12月 13日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 12月 12日
Funeral for Palestinian minister

Funeral for Palestinian minister

Clashes erupt following the funeral of Ziad Abu Ein, who died after an altercation with Israeli soldiers.

2014年 12月 12日

精选图集

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐