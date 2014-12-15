Hostage situation in Sydney
Paramedics remove a person, with bloodstains on the blankets covering the person, on a stretcher from the Lindmore
A bouquet is pictured inside a secured area at the scene of a hostage taking at Martin Place after it ended inmore
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Plamore
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Pmore
Hostages run past a police officer (C) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. more
Women comfort each other at the site of a siege at a Sydney cafe after the siege ended, December 16, 2014.
A heavily armed policeman holds his weapon as paramedics rush towards the Lindt cafe, where hostages are beingmore
A police officer assists a man with his armored suit near Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney Decembemore
Paramedics remove an injured woman on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martmore
A New South Wales police officer carries a bouquet under a police line as floral tributes are relocated duringmore
Two heavily armed police officers assist a hostage away from Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney Decemore
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Plamore
Hostages run towards a police officer (R) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014more
Police push back a member of the public who tried to get into a building located near the Lindt cafe, where homore
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Plamore
A heavily armed police officer walks near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held,in Martin Place in centralmore
A woman is seen in a window of the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydnemore
Police use a ladder to evacuate people from a building near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in Martmore
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney Demore
A woman is assisted as a group of people are evacuated by police from a building next to Lindt cafe in Martin more
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held,more
Police officers position themselves at a corner near Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being heldmore
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held,more
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney Demore
