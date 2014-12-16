Taliban attack Pakistan school
A mother mourns her son Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on more
A man carries a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, after hmore
A Pakistani soldier takes up a position above a road near a military run school that is under attack by Talibamore
Relatives of a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, comfort more
A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawamore
Men move bodies of students, who were killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, in more
Pakistani security forces takes up positions on a road leading to the Army Public School that is under attack more
Rescue workers and family members carry the coffin of a student, who killed during an attack by Taliban gunmenmore
Pakistani security forces drive on a road leading to the Army Public School, which is under attack from Talibamore
A man comforts his son, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at Lady more
Pakistani security forces drive on a road leading to the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gumore
A soldier escorts schoolchildren after they were rescued from the Army Public School that is under attack by Tmore
Policemen (L) and civilians move a soldier, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Pubmore
A student cries on a man's shoulder, after he was rescued from the Army Public School that in under attack by more
Students walk near the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 201more
An armored carrier moves past a soldier near the Army Public School, that in under attack by Taliban gunmen inmore
Schoolchildren stand outside after being rescued from the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gmore
A man talks on a phone, with his arm around a student, outside a military run school that is under attack by Tmore
An army helicopter flies over the Army Public School that in under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Decemmore
Ambulances, carrying schoolchildren, make their way from the Army Public School that in under attack by Talibamore
Schoolchildren cross a road as they move away from a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmemore
Men carry the coffin of a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School,more
Policemen stand beside empty coffins at the hospital after an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public Schomore
Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen more
A man lights candles to mourn the victims from the Army Public School in Peshawar, which was attack by Talibanmore
Iftikhar mourns his son Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on more
