Pakistan in mourning
A woman prays for Zulfiqar, 45, a teacher who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, more
People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, along with others imore
People carry the coffin of a male student who was killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School, which more
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, inmore
Mehran Khan, 14, who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, received his medicine as more
Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in more
Ahmed Qazi sprinkles rose water on the fresh grave of his mother Tahira Qazi, the principal of Army Public Schmore
People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, during a rally in Pmore
People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at thmore
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December more
People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at thmore
A boy walks where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to a block a road outside the Army Public School, whimore
A woman holds a placard during a protest to condemn the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, during a ralmore
A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, inmore
A student, wearing a black ribbon and holding a rose, takes part in a prayer for victims of the Taliban attackmore
An army soldier stands guard on the roof of one of the buildings of the Army Public School which was attacked more
People attend funeral prayers for two male students who were killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public Schmore
A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, whicmore
Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014more
People chant slogans to condemn Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, during a rally in Karamore
下一个
Inside the Peshawar school
The aftermath inside the Pakistan school where at least 132 students and nine staff members were killed by Taliban gunmen.
Taliban attack Pakistan school
Taliban gunmen storm a school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.
Hostage situation in Sydney
Two hostages and a gunman are dead after police storm a Sydney cafe and free a number of hostages being held at gunpoint.
Japan votes
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition cruises to a big election win.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.