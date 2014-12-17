版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 17日 星期三 23:10 BJT

Inside the Peshawar school

Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, inmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
1 / 12
An army soldier stands inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Decemmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
An army soldier stands inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 12
A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, inmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
3 / 12
Burnt books lie on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Burnt books lie on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Decmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Burnt books lie on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 12
An army soldier inspects the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier inspects the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 1more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
An army soldier inspects the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 12
A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, whicmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 12
An army soldier stands guard inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands guard inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar,more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
An army soldier stands guard inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 12
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 12
Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 12
An army soldier stands by blood on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands by blood on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
An army soldier stands by blood on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 12
A local cameraman films in front of an army soldier at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A local cameraman films in front of an army soldier at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
A local cameraman films in front of an army soldier at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
11 / 12
Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Taliban attack Pakistan school

Taliban attack Pakistan school

下一个

Taliban attack Pakistan school

Taliban attack Pakistan school

Taliban gunmen storm a school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.

2014年 12月 17日
Hostage situation in Sydney

Hostage situation in Sydney

Two hostages and a gunman are dead after police storm a Sydney cafe and free a number of hostages being held at gunpoint.

2014年 12月 16日
Japan votes

Japan votes

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition cruises to a big election win.

2014年 12月 15日
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top nature and weather pictures of 2014.

2014年 12月 13日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐