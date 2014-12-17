Revolutionary Cuba
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit by U.S. Senator Charles more
Ernesto Che Guevara plays golf as Fidel Castro stands behind him at Colina Villareal in Havana. REUTERS/Prensamore
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana. REUTmore
A tank of the Cuban Armed Forces is seen in position near the area where some 1,500 anti-Castro allies came asmore
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba. REUTERS/Prensa more
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963. REUTERmore
Fidel Castro attends maneuvers during the anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries arrival on the yacmore
Fidel Castro meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford, chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians, in Havana, Julmore
Fidel Castro holds a child during the 4th Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana, February 3, 1965. REUTERS/Pmore
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd after the 10 million tons sugar harvest began in Cuba in 1970. REUTERS/Prensamore
A soldier of the Cuban Armed Forces stands atop a downed B-26 bomber after the Bay of Pigs' invasion, April 19more
Cuban soldiers (R) interview captured members of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa more
Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a televisionmore
Fidel Castro presents Chile's President Salvador Allende with the Jose Marti medal during Allende's visit to Cmore
File photo of Fidel Castro preparing for an interview with Channel 7 from Chile at the Chilean embassy in Havamore
Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to members of the Cuban Armed Forces during the Bay of Pigs invasion, Aprilmore
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd during Mother's Day as President of Cuba's Women's Federation Vilma Espin (R-more
Fidel Castro addresses a crowd people in La Plata in the Sierra Maestra, Cuba, during the 15th anniversary of more
Cuba's President Eduardo Dorticos signs the nationalization of U.S. banks represented on the island as Cuba's more
Fidel Castro and Romania's President Nicolae Ceausescu, stand together during an event at the cement factory "more
Fidel Castro stands in front of a statue of Cuban national hero Jose Marti while attending an event to celebramore
Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bamore
Fidel Castro raises hands with Secretary General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Leonid Ilich Brezhmore
Fidel Castro hands out a trophy to Soviet Union's cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin as Ernesto Che Guevara stands near inmore
Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit more
File photo of (L-R) Chief of Cuba's Armed Forces Raul Castro, Cuba's cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez, Cuba's Pmore
Fidel Castro receives 255 children from Ukraine affected by the radiation fallout in Chernobyl and who will unmore
A soldier of the Cuban Armed Forces stands next to U.S.-built armaments captured during the Bay of Pigs invasimore
Fidel Castro is seen during the 10 million tons sugar cane harvest in Cuba in 1970. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro plays baseball in Havana in August 1964. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
A captured member of the CIA-trained invasion force after the Bay of Pigs invasion, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensmore
Fidel Castro shakes hands with interim U.N. Secretary U.Thant after a meeting on the missile crisis in Havana,more
Fidel Castro gives his cap to Argentina's soccer star Diego Maradona at the Revolution Palace in Havana, July more
Cuba's President Osvaldo Dorticos and Fidel Castro attend the II Declaration of Havana, February 4, 1962. REUTmore
Fidel Castro and his brother Raul attend a ceremony for the victims of a downed Cuban plane in Havana, Octobermore
Fidel Castro stands at Havana's Jose Marti airport after sending doctors and medical personnel to Armenia to tmore
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and his brother Raul attend the 20th anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolutiomore
Chile's President Salvador Allende and Fidel Castro visit the Valle de Picadura in Cuba, December 1972. REUTERmore
Cuba's President Fidel Castro talks to women during a visit to Cienfuegos, Cuba, after the region was affectedmore
Fidel Castro casts his vote during elections for the National Assembly delegates in Havana, April 8, 1979. REUmore
下一个
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Notable deaths of 2014
Celebrities, politicians and other prominent figures who died in 2014.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Images from above in 2014.
Holy grail of huge waves
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara scoured the world for the biggest waves to surf. He calls Portugal's Nazare coast the "Holy Grail of huge waves".
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.