版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 18日 星期四 22:50 BJT

U.S. and Cuba restore ties

Alan Gross embraces Tim Rieser (C, back to camera), a member of U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy's office, on the tarmac as he disembarks from a U.S. government plane with wife Judy (L) at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland outside Washington December 17, 2014 in this photo courtesy of Jill Zuckman. REUTERS/Jill Zuckman/Gross Family Spokesperson/Handout

Alan Gross embraces Tim Rieser (C, back to camera), a member of U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy's office, on the tamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Alan Gross embraces Tim Rieser (C, back to camera), a member of U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy's office, on the tarmac as he disembarks from a U.S. government plane with wife Judy (L) at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland outside Washington December 17, 2014 in this photo courtesy of Jill Zuckman. REUTERS/Jill Zuckman/Gross Family Spokesperson/Handout
Close
1 / 22
A woman carries a signing reading "Obama is a murderer just like Castro" as anti-Castro activists protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida December 17, 2014.

A woman carries a signing reading "Obama is a murderer just like Castro" as anti-Castro activists protest in Lmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A woman carries a signing reading "Obama is a murderer just like Castro" as anti-Castro activists protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida December 17, 2014.
Close
2 / 22
A woman celebrates with people riding in a car and holding posters of the "Cuban Five" in Havana December 17, 2014.

A woman celebrates with people riding in a car and holding posters of the "Cuban Five" in Havana December 17, more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A woman celebrates with people riding in a car and holding posters of the "Cuban Five" in Havana December 17, 2014.
Close
3 / 22
President Barack Obama announces a shift in policy toward Cuba while delivering an address to the nation from the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, December 17, 2014.

President Barack Obama announces a shift in policy toward Cuba while delivering an address to the nation from more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
President Barack Obama announces a shift in policy toward Cuba while delivering an address to the nation from the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, December 17, 2014.
Close
4 / 22
Cuba's President Raoul Castro speaks to the nation via public television in Havana December 17, 2014.

Cuba's President Raoul Castro speaks to the nation via public television in Havana December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Cuba's President Raoul Castro speaks to the nation via public television in Havana December 17, 2014.
Close
5 / 22
Secretary of State John Kerry and Alan Gross embrace upon Gross' return from five years of captivity in Cuba at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/U.S. Air Force

Secretary of State John Kerry and Alan Gross embrace upon Gross' return from five years of captivity in Cuba amore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Secretary of State John Kerry and Alan Gross embrace upon Gross' return from five years of captivity in Cuba at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/U.S. Air Force
Close
6 / 22
People cheer for the "Cuban Five" in Havana December 17, 2014.

People cheer for the "Cuban Five" in Havana December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
People cheer for the "Cuban Five" in Havana December 17, 2014.
Close
7 / 22
Alan and Judy Gross arrive for a news conference in Washington December 17, 2014, after Cuba released Alan Gross after five years in prison.

Alan and Judy Gross arrive for a news conference in Washington December 17, 2014, after Cuba released Alan Gromore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Alan and Judy Gross arrive for a news conference in Washington December 17, 2014, after Cuba released Alan Gross after five years in prison.
Close
8 / 22
A woman walks past a bicycle taxi with the U.S. and Cuban flags in Havana December 17, 2014.

A woman walks past a bicycle taxi with the U.S. and Cuban flags in Havana December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A woman walks past a bicycle taxi with the U.S. and Cuban flags in Havana December 17, 2014.
Close
9 / 22
Alan Gross smiles as he talks about his release from Cuban prison during a news conference shortly after arriving back in the United States in Washington December 17, 2014.

Alan Gross smiles as he talks about his release from Cuban prison during a news conference shortly after arrivmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Alan Gross smiles as he talks about his release from Cuban prison during a news conference shortly after arriving back in the United States in Washington December 17, 2014.
Close
10 / 22
Anti-Castro activists Osvaldo Hernandez (L), and Miguel Saavedra protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida December 17, 2014.

Anti-Castro activists Osvaldo Hernandez (L), and Miguel Saavedra protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida Demore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Anti-Castro activists Osvaldo Hernandez (L), and Miguel Saavedra protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida December 17, 2014.
Close
11 / 22
A man sits at his home watching Cuba's President Raul Castro speak during a television broadcast in Havana December 17, 2014.

A man sits at his home watching Cuba's President Raul Castro speak during a television broadcast in Havana Decmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A man sits at his home watching Cuba's President Raul Castro speak during a television broadcast in Havana December 17, 2014.
Close
12 / 22
People gather outside a building of the Provincial Assembly of the People's Power for news updates, in Havana December 17, 2014.

People gather outside a building of the Provincial Assembly of the People's Power for news updates, in Havana more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
People gather outside a building of the Provincial Assembly of the People's Power for news updates, in Havana December 17, 2014.
Close
13 / 22
American aid worker Alan Gross (3rd R) disembarks with his wife Judy (4th L) from a U.S. government plane as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland outside Washington December 17, 2014 in this photo tweeted by U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

American aid worker Alan Gross (3rd R) disembarks with his wife Judy (4th L) from a U.S. government plane as hmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
American aid worker Alan Gross (3rd R) disembarks with his wife Judy (4th L) from a U.S. government plane as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland outside Washington December 17, 2014 in this photo tweeted by U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).
Close
14 / 22
Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washington December 17, 2014.

Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washinmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washington December 17, 2014.
Close
15 / 22
People are seen on a street in Havana December 17, 2014.

People are seen on a street in Havana December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
People are seen on a street in Havana December 17, 2014.
Close
16 / 22
Cars drive past the U.S. Interests Section, in Havana December 17, 2014.

Cars drive past the U.S. Interests Section, in Havana December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Cars drive past the U.S. Interests Section, in Havana December 17, 2014.
Close
17 / 22
American aid worker Alan Gross (2nd R) poses after his release with L-R, U.S. Rep. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), and U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) at the airport in Havana, Cuba, December 17, 2014 in this photo tweeted by Rep. Van Hollen.

American aid worker Alan Gross (2nd R) poses after his release with L-R, U.S. Rep. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), U.more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
American aid worker Alan Gross (2nd R) poses after his release with L-R, U.S. Rep. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), and U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) at the airport in Havana, Cuba, December 17, 2014 in this photo tweeted by Rep. Van Hollen.
Close
18 / 22
Alan Gross and his wife Judy hold hands during a news conference in Washington hours after Alan's release from Cuba on December 17, 2014.

Alan Gross and his wife Judy hold hands during a news conference in Washington hours after Alan's release frommore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Alan Gross and his wife Judy hold hands during a news conference in Washington hours after Alan's release from Cuba on December 17, 2014.
Close
19 / 22
Cuban Oscar Martinez sports a tattoo of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara while sitting at his street stall in Havana December 17, 2014.

Cuban Oscar Martinez sports a tattoo of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara while sitting at his strmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Cuban Oscar Martinez sports a tattoo of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara while sitting at his street stall in Havana December 17, 2014.
Close
20 / 22
Secretary of State John Kerry and Alan Gross watch a newscast of President Barack Obama announcing Gross' humanitarian release from Cuban prison at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/U.S. Air Force

Secretary of State John Kerry and Alan Gross watch a newscast of President Barack Obama announcing Gross' humamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Secretary of State John Kerry and Alan Gross watch a newscast of President Barack Obama announcing Gross' humanitarian release from Cuban prison at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/U.S. Air Force
Close
21 / 22
Young women walk in between a shopping cart with baked goods for sale and a vintage car, on a street in Havana December 17, 2014.

Young women walk in between a shopping cart with baked goods for sale and a vintage car, on a street in Havanamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Young women walk in between a shopping cart with baked goods for sale and a vintage car, on a street in Havana December 17, 2014.
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Fighting Ebola in Freetown

Fighting Ebola in Freetown

下一个

Fighting Ebola in Freetown

Fighting Ebola in Freetown

Life and death amid an Ebola epidemic in the capital of Sierra Leone.

2014年 12月 18日
Pakistan in mourning

Pakistan in mourning

Pakistan wakes up to a day of mourning after Taliban militants killed 132 students at a school in the city of Peshawar.

2014年 12月 18日
Inside the Peshawar school

Inside the Peshawar school

The aftermath inside the Pakistan school where at least 132 students and nine staff members were killed by Taliban gunmen.

2014年 12月 17日
Taliban attack Pakistan school

Taliban attack Pakistan school

Taliban gunmen storm a school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.

2014年 12月 17日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐