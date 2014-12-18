U.S. and Cuba restore ties
Alan Gross embraces Tim Rieser (C, back to camera), a member of U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy's office, on the tamore
A woman carries a signing reading "Obama is a murderer just like Castro" as anti-Castro activists protest in Lmore
A woman celebrates with people riding in a car and holding posters of the "Cuban Five" in Havana December 17, more
President Barack Obama announces a shift in policy toward Cuba while delivering an address to the nation from more
Cuba's President Raoul Castro speaks to the nation via public television in Havana December 17, 2014.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Alan Gross embrace upon Gross' return from five years of captivity in Cuba amore
People cheer for the "Cuban Five" in Havana December 17, 2014.
Alan and Judy Gross arrive for a news conference in Washington December 17, 2014, after Cuba released Alan Gromore
A woman walks past a bicycle taxi with the U.S. and Cuban flags in Havana December 17, 2014.
Alan Gross smiles as he talks about his release from Cuban prison during a news conference shortly after arrivmore
Anti-Castro activists Osvaldo Hernandez (L), and Miguel Saavedra protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida Demore
A man sits at his home watching Cuba's President Raul Castro speak during a television broadcast in Havana Decmore
People gather outside a building of the Provincial Assembly of the People's Power for news updates, in Havana more
American aid worker Alan Gross (3rd R) disembarks with his wife Judy (4th L) from a U.S. government plane as hmore
Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washinmore
People are seen on a street in Havana December 17, 2014.
Cars drive past the U.S. Interests Section, in Havana December 17, 2014.
American aid worker Alan Gross (2nd R) poses after his release with L-R, U.S. Rep. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), U.more
Alan Gross and his wife Judy hold hands during a news conference in Washington hours after Alan's release frommore
Cuban Oscar Martinez sports a tattoo of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara while sitting at his strmore
Secretary of State John Kerry and Alan Gross watch a newscast of President Barack Obama announcing Gross' humamore
Young women walk in between a shopping cart with baked goods for sale and a vintage car, on a street in Havanamore
