版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 20日 星期六 08:17 BJT

Pictures of the year: Ukraine

Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes wimore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 23日 星期四
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
1 / 49
Interior Ministry members are seen on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Interior Ministry members are seen on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 18日 星期二
Interior Ministry members are seen on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Close
2 / 49
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, 201more

Reuters / 2014年 1月 20日 星期一
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
3 / 49
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes wimore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 23日 星期四
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
4 / 49
Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have died and gone missing during clashes in Ukraine, near the barricades in Kiev February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have diedmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have died and gone missing during clashes in Ukraine, near the barricades in Kiev February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
Close
5 / 49
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 201more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 20日 星期四
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
6 / 49
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili (

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 201more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 20日 星期四
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili (
Close
7 / 49
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit locatemore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 星期一
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
8 / 49
A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional gmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 4日 星期二
A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 49
Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 2月 19日 星期三
Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 49
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 6日 星期四
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 49
A Ukrainian serviceman (rear) looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian serviceman (rear) looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Umore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 6日 星期四
A Ukrainian serviceman (rear) looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
12 / 49
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, nmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 16日 星期日
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 49
A Ukrainian naval officer (C) passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian naval officer (C) passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval hmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 19日 星期三
A Ukrainian naval officer (C) passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
14 / 49
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Smore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 25日 星期二
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
15 / 49
A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in easternmore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 16日 星期三
A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 49
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildingmore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 30日 星期三
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 49
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of armoured personnel carriers at a check point near the village of Malinivka, south-east of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of armoured personnel carriers at a check point near the village of more

Reuters / 2014年 4月 27日 星期日
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of armoured personnel carriers at a check point near the village of Malinivka, south-east of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 49
A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Reuters / 2014年 5月 3日 星期六
A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Close
19 / 49
A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of tmore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 27日 星期二
A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 49
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetskmore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 27日 星期二
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
21 / 49
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airportmore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 27日 星期二
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
22 / 49
Local residents react as they stand near destroyed houses and vehicles after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents react as they stand near destroyed houses and vehicles after what locals say was overnight shemore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Local residents react as they stand near destroyed houses and vehicles after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
23 / 49
A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight more

Reuters / 2014年 6月 13日 星期五
A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 49
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool

Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in more

Reuters / 2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
Close
25 / 49
A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian citymore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 7日 星期一
A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
26 / 49
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
27 / 49
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 14日 星期一
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
28 / 49
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Rumore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 16日 星期三
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
29 / 49
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlememore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 18日 星期五
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
30 / 49
A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a victim of a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a victim of a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on more

Reuters / 2014年 7月 18日 星期五
A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a victim of a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
31 / 49
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
32 / 49
An armed pro-Russian separatist gestures to reporters at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist gestures to reporters at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, nearmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 21日 星期一
An armed pro-Russian separatist gestures to reporters at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
33 / 49
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
34 / 49
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Vormore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 14日 星期四
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
35 / 49
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskimore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
36 / 49
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Domore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
37 / 49
A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donemore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 29日 星期五
A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
38 / 49
A woman sits inside a basement used as a shelter from the recent shelling in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman sits inside a basement used as a shelter from the recent shelling in the town of Yasinovataya, easternmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 22日 星期一
A woman sits inside a basement used as a shelter from the recent shelling in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
39 / 49
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
40 / 49
Relatives mourn next to the covered body of Anna Korennaya, 50, whom they said was killed during a rocket shelling a day before in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Relatives mourn next to the covered body of Anna Korennaya, 50, whom they said was killed during a rocket shelmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Relatives mourn next to the covered body of Anna Korennaya, 50, whom they said was killed during a rocket shelling a day before in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
41 / 49
A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling nearmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 20日 星期六
A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
42 / 49
Birds fly near the traffic control tower of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport damaged by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, with smoke rising in the foreground, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Birds fly near the traffic control tower of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport damaged by shelling durmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Birds fly near the traffic control tower of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport damaged by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, with smoke rising in the foreground, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
43 / 49
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, easmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
44 / 49
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Novembmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
45 / 49
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbskmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
46 / 49
A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district imore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
47 / 49
Galina Bayeva cries with her son (L) and husband (R) next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Galina Bayeva cries with her son (L) and husband (R) next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
Galina Bayeva cries with her son (L) and husband (R) next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed by recent shelling at the Azotny district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
48 / 49
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank at the town of Khartsyzk, east of Donetsk, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank at the town of Khartsyzk, east of Donetsk, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 7日 星期日
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank at the town of Khartsyzk, east of Donetsk, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
49 / 49
重播
下一图片集
Indian Ocean Tsunami - 10 years on

Indian Ocean Tsunami - 10 years on

下一个

Indian Ocean Tsunami - 10 years on

Indian Ocean Tsunami - 10 years on

Thailand prepares to mark the tenth anniversary of the 2004 tsunami that killed at least 226,000 in 13 countries.

2014年 12月 20日
Behind the wheel in Kabul

Behind the wheel in Kabul

In Kabul's private driving schools, students pay a $60 fee for a 45-day course, which includes oral and practical driving tests at the country's Traffic...

2014年 12月 19日
On the banks of North Korea

On the banks of North Korea

The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life inside the secretive state.

2014年 12月 18日
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our most captivating animal pictures of 2014.

2014年 12月 18日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐