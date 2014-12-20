Pictures of the year: Ukraine
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes wimore
Interior Ministry members are seen on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, more
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, 201more
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes wimore
Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have diedmore
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 201more
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 201more
A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit locatemore
A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional gmore
Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevmore
A Ukrainian serviceman (rear) looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Umore
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, nmore
A Ukrainian naval officer (C) passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval hmore
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Smore
A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in easternmore
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildingmore
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of armoured personnel carriers at a check point near the village of more
A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of tmore
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetskmore
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airportmore
Local residents react as they stand near destroyed houses and vehicles after what locals say was overnight shemore
A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight more
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in more
A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian citymore
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checmore
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenmore
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Rumore
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlememore
A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a victim of a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on more
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabmore
An armed pro-Russian separatist gestures to reporters at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, nearmore
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERmore
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Vormore
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskimore
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Domore
A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donemore
A woman sits inside a basement used as a shelter from the recent shelling in the town of Yasinovataya, easternmore
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
Relatives mourn next to the covered body of Anna Korennaya, 50, whom they said was killed during a rocket shelmore
A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling nearmore
Birds fly near the traffic control tower of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport damaged by shelling durmore
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, easmore
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Novembmore
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbskmore
A damaged dome is seen in the yard of an orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district imore
Galina Bayeva cries with her son (L) and husband (R) next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was more
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank at the town of Khartsyzk, east of Donetsk, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mamore
