版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 20日 星期六 05:30 BJT

Pictures of the year: Gaza

The mother of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 16日 星期三
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 25日 星期五
A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 16日 星期三
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 19日 星期二
The son of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 13日 星期日
Beachgoers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, on a beach in Gaza City July 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 16日 星期三
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Israelis watch the latest military activity towards Gaza, August 2, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 3日 星期日
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 21, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 22日 星期五
Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 11日 星期一
People mourn around the body of a Palestinian militant at a hospital morgue in the central Gaza Strip July 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 21日 星期一
A crater marks the center of a courtyard at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 24日 星期四
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge, in Gaza City July 21, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 21日 星期一
A Palestinian girl reacts at the scene of an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, and wounded 40 others at a public garden in Gaza City July 28, 2014

Reuters / 2014年 7月 29日 星期二
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv July 22, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A general view of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, is seen in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 25日 星期一
A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 16日 星期三
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Marwan Sleem during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip July 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 7日 星期一
A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 20日 星期日
Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive, on the second day of a five-day ceasefire in Gaza City August 15, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 星期五
An armored military ambulance damaged in a Palestinian mortar strike is seen near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 4日 星期一
Israeli soldiers mourn during the funeral of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi in Tel Aviv July 29, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 30日 星期三
Palestinians look at destroyed houses after returning to the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 5日 星期二
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from under the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. Ten-year-old al-Ghol was pulled from beneath the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed nine members of the al-Ghol family. The boy survived the strike, and was later treated in hospital.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 7日 星期四
Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 3日 星期日
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 18日 星期五
Residents take cover in a concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter, as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod July 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City August 22, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 22日 星期五
A Palestinian boy rides in a car driving past residential buildings in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 8日 星期五
A woman and her kids react during the funeral of their relatives, two Palestinian children Mohammed and Oamr al-Brim, who witnesses said were killed in an Israeli air strike before a ceasefire was declared, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 27日 星期三
A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing, hold their passports, as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Palestinians stand atop an electrical pole after power was cut in the area during an Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 28日 星期四
A Palestinian woman sits inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 17日 星期四
Bodies of Palestinians lie on the ground after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 22日 星期五
Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Israeli soldiers pick up cigarette butts left by comrades near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 7日 星期四
A Palestinian youth sleeps in his damaged house, with the ruins of neighboring houses visible through a destroyed portion of his wall, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 8日 星期一
