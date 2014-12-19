Pictures of the year: Gaza
The mother of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shmore
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza Cimore
A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Youmore
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures more
The son of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killemore
Beachgoers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Temore
Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboatmore
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balamore
Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, followimore
Israelis watch the latest military activity towards Gaza, August 2, 2014.
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 21, 2014.
Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014.
People mourn around the body of a Palestinian militant at a hospital morgue in the central Gaza Strip July 6, more
Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead more
A crater marks the center of a courtyard at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by amore
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neimore
A Palestinian girl reacts at the scene of an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, more
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lemore
A general view of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, is seen in Bmore
A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensimore
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gmore
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Marwan Sleem during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip Julymore
A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded inmore
Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strikmore
An armored military ambulance damaged in a Palestinian mortar strike is seen near the border with the Gaza Strmore
Israeli soldiers mourn during the funeral of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi in Tel Aviv July 29, 2014.
Palestinians look at destroyed houses after returning to the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was hemore
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli more
Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Smore
Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from under the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Augusmore
Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and more
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died from injuries sustained in an Imore
Residents take cover in a concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter, as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounmore
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City Amore
A Palestinian boy rides in a car driving past residential buildings in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said more
A woman and her kids react during the funeral of their relatives, two Palestinian children Mohammed and Oamr amore
A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in more
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing, hold their passports, as they try to cross into Egyptmore
Palestinians stand atop an electrical pole after power was cut in the area during an Israeli offensive, in themore
A Palestinian woman sits inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, inmore
Bodies of Palestinians lie on the ground after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the smore
Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 20more
Israeli soldiers pick up cigarette butts left by comrades near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014.
A Palestinian youth sleeps in his damaged house, with the ruins of neighboring houses visible through a destromore
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said more
