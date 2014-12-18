Pictures of the year: Sports
Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeplemore
Kenya's Denis Okoth lands a punch on England's Samuel Maxwell during their men's Light Welterweight boxing figmore
Mahindra Moto3 rider Bryan Schouten of the Netherlands fights with compatriot Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Scott Deromore
Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial of the Olympic and Paralympic track starmore
Germany's players lift the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentinamore
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014.
Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbaimore
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match atmore
Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in themore
China's Shang Chunsong prepares to compete in the uneven bars event of the women's individual all-around finalmore
San Antonio Spurs fans taunt Miami Heat's LeBron James during the third quarter in Game 2 of their NBA Finals more
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes with his car in the first corner after the start ofmore
Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at themore
Four out of five Olympic rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, more
Former Baltimore Ravens NFL running back Ray Rice and his wife Janay arrive for a hearing at a New York City omore
Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympmore
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Somore
St. Louis Rams players put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland more
Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao onmore
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 201more
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (L) gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germore
England's Stuart Broad edges the ball that gets stuck in the grill of his helmet from a delivery from India's more
Switzerland's tournament overall leader Simon Ammann soars through the air to take the third place in the secomore
Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in more
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker of France (C) hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miammore
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mate Alvaro Morata (L) after scoring a penalty against Atmore
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval celebrates with the Commissioners Trophy in the clubhouse afmore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match amore
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui perform in the women's duet technical routine synchronised swimming compmore
The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. Fromore
Liverpool and Real Madrid players jump for a ball during their Champions League Group B match at Santiago Bernmore
Ifeoma Nwoye of Nigeria is carried away by her coach after she lost her women's freestyle 55kg wrestling semi-more
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochmore
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their 20more
Wang Yirong of Hebei province rides his motorcycle in a desert during the China Taklimakan Rally and CCR Xinjimore
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham pulls in touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the firsmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during more
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
