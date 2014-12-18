版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 06:45 BJT

Pictures of the year: Sports

Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 4, 2014.

Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeplemore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 4日 星期五
Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England, April 4, 2014.
Close
1 / 37
Kenya's Denis Okoth lands a punch on England's Samuel Maxwell during their men's Light Welterweight boxing fight at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 27, 2014.

Kenya's Denis Okoth lands a punch on England's Samuel Maxwell during their men's Light Welterweight boxing figmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 27日 星期日
Kenya's Denis Okoth lands a punch on England's Samuel Maxwell during their men's Light Welterweight boxing fight at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 27, 2014.
Close
2 / 37
Mahindra Moto3 rider Bryan Schouten of the Netherlands fights with compatriot Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Scott Deroue (R) after they crashed during the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit in the eastern German town of Hohenstein-Ernstthal, July 13, 2014.

Mahindra Moto3 rider Bryan Schouten of the Netherlands fights with compatriot Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Scott Deromore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 13日 星期日
Mahindra Moto3 rider Bryan Schouten of the Netherlands fights with compatriot Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Scott Deroue (R) after they crashed during the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit in the eastern German town of Hohenstein-Ernstthal, July 13, 2014.
Close
3 / 37
Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial of the Olympic and Paralympic track star at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial of the Olympic and Paralympic track starmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 4日 星期二
Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial of the Olympic and Paralympic track star at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
Close
4 / 37
Germany's players lift the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014.

Germany's players lift the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentinamore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Germany's players lift the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014.
Close
5 / 37
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014.

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014.
Close
6 / 37
Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai, March 4, 2014. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats instead of mud to gain access to top international competitions like the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games.

Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbaimore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 4日 星期二
Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai, March 4, 2014. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats instead of mud to gain access to top international competitions like the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games.
Close
7 / 37
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014.

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match atmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 9日 星期二
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014.
Close
8 / 37
Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014.

Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in themore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 3日 星期一
Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014.
Close
9 / 37
China's Shang Chunsong prepares to compete in the uneven bars event of the women's individual all-around final artistic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 23, 2014.

China's Shang Chunsong prepares to compete in the uneven bars event of the women's individual all-around finalmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 23日 星期二
China's Shang Chunsong prepares to compete in the uneven bars event of the women's individual all-around final artistic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 23, 2014.
Close
10 / 37
San Antonio Spurs fans taunt Miami Heat's LeBron James during the third quarter in Game 2 of their NBA Finals series in San Antonio, Texas, June 8, 2014.

San Antonio Spurs fans taunt Miami Heat's LeBron James during the third quarter in Game 2 of their NBA Finals more

Reuters / 2014年 6月 9日 星期一
San Antonio Spurs fans taunt Miami Heat's LeBron James during the third quarter in Game 2 of their NBA Finals series in San Antonio, Texas, June 8, 2014.
Close
11 / 37
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes with his car in the first corner after the start of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit, July 20, 2014.

Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes with his car in the first corner after the start ofmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 20日 星期日
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes with his car in the first corner after the start of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit, July 20, 2014.
Close
12 / 37
Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at the Gotland island in the Baltic sea, Sweden, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency

Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at themore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 25日 星期六
Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at the Gotland island in the Baltic sea, Sweden, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency
Close
13 / 37
Four out of five Olympic rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014.

Four out of five Olympic rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 8日 星期六
Four out of five Olympic rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014.
Close
14 / 37
Former Baltimore Ravens NFL running back Ray Rice and his wife Janay arrive for a hearing at a New York City office building, November 5, 2014. Rice was making his case to return to the field after the NFL indefinitely suspended him from the game for claims of domestic violence.

Former Baltimore Ravens NFL running back Ray Rice and his wife Janay arrive for a hearing at a New York City omore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
Former Baltimore Ravens NFL running back Ray Rice and his wife Janay arrive for a hearing at a New York City office building, November 5, 2014. Rice was making his case to return to the field after the NFL indefinitely suspended him from the game for claims of domestic violence.
Close
15 / 37
Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 11, 2014.

Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 12日 星期三
Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 11, 2014.
Close
16 / 37
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014.

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Somore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 14日 星期五
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014.
Close
17 / 37
St. Louis Rams players put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Rams players put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
St. Louis Rams players put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 37
Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao onmore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
19 / 37
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 201more

Reuters / 2014年 1月 10日 星期五
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 37
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (L) gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 8, 2014.

Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (L) gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (L) gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 8, 2014.
Close
21 / 37
England's Stuart Broad edges the ball that gets stuck in the grill of his helmet from a delivery from India's Varun Aaron during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, August 9, 2014.

England's Stuart Broad edges the ball that gets stuck in the grill of his helmet from a delivery from India's more

Reuters / 2014年 8月 9日 星期六
England's Stuart Broad edges the ball that gets stuck in the grill of his helmet from a delivery from India's Varun Aaron during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, August 9, 2014.
Close
22 / 37
Switzerland's tournament overall leader Simon Ammann soars through the air to take the third place in the second jumping of the four-hills tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2014.

Switzerland's tournament overall leader Simon Ammann soars through the air to take the third place in the secomore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 1日 星期三
Switzerland's tournament overall leader Simon Ammann soars through the air to take the third place in the second jumping of the four-hills tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2014.
Close
23 / 37
Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, August 24, 2014.

Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in more

Reuters / 2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, August 24, 2014.
Close
24 / 37
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker of France (C) hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2014.

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker of France (C) hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miammore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 16日 星期一
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker of France (C) hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2014.
Close
25 / 37
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mate Alvaro Morata (L) after scoring a penalty against Atletico Madrid during their Champions League final soccer match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, May 24, 2014.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mate Alvaro Morata (L) after scoring a penalty against Atmore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 25日 星期日
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mate Alvaro Morata (L) after scoring a penalty against Atletico Madrid during their Champions League final soccer match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, May 24, 2014.
Close
26 / 37
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval celebrates with the Commissioners Trophy in the clubhouse after game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval celebrates with the Commissioners Trophy in the clubhouse afmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval celebrates with the Commissioners Trophy in the clubhouse after game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 37
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 1, 2014.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match amore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 2日 星期一
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 1, 2014.
Close
28 / 37
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui perform in the women's duet technical routine synchronised swimming competition at Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 20, 2014.

Japan's Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui perform in the women's duet technical routine synchronised swimming compmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui perform in the women's duet technical routine synchronised swimming competition at Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 20, 2014.
Close
29 / 37
The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeny Plyushchenko.

The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. Fromore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 10日 星期一
The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeny Plyushchenko.
Close
30 / 37
Liverpool and Real Madrid players jump for a ball during their Champions League Group B match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, November 4, 2014.

Liverpool and Real Madrid players jump for a ball during their Champions League Group B match at Santiago Bernmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
Liverpool and Real Madrid players jump for a ball during their Champions League Group B match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, November 4, 2014.
Close
31 / 37
Ifeoma Nwoye of Nigeria is carried away by her coach after she lost her women's freestyle 55kg wrestling semi-final to Brittanee Laverdure of Canada at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014.

Ifeoma Nwoye of Nigeria is carried away by her coach after she lost her women's freestyle 55kg wrestling semi-more

Reuters / 2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Ifeoma Nwoye of Nigeria is carried away by her coach after she lost her women's freestyle 55kg wrestling semi-final to Brittanee Laverdure of Canada at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014.
Close
32 / 37
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 17, 2014.

Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 17日 星期一
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 17, 2014.
Close
33 / 37
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their 2014 World Cup Group D match at the Dunas arena in Natal, Brazil, June 24, 2014.

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their 20more

Reuters / 2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their 2014 World Cup Group D match at the Dunas arena in Natal, Brazil, June 24, 2014.
Close
34 / 37
Wang Yirong of Hebei province rides his motorcycle in a desert during the China Taklimakan Rally and CCR Xinjiang Station, in Shanshan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wang Yirong of Hebei province rides his motorcycle in a desert during the China Taklimakan Rally and CCR Xinjimore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 31日 星期六
Wang Yirong of Hebei province rides his motorcycle in a desert during the China Taklimakan Rally and CCR Xinjiang Station, in Shanshan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
35 / 37
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham pulls in touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham pulls in touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the firsmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham pulls in touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports
Close
36 / 37
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 8, 2014.

Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during more

Reuters / 2014年 6月 9日 星期一
Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 8, 2014.
Close
37 / 37
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

下一个

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

2014年 12月 4日
Harvard vs. Yale

Harvard vs. Yale

Harvard defeats Yale again in the Ivy League title.

2014年 11月 23日
Young Olympians

Young Olympians

Teenaged athletes compete in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in China.

2014年 8月 21日
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Cyclists chase the yellow jersey in the race across France.

2014年 7月 26日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐