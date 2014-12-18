版本:
图片 | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 07:12 BJT

Inside the Peshawar school

WARNING: Contains graphic images: An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
WARNING: Contains graphic images: An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Books lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Books lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A photograph lies on the auditorium floor of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Pakistan Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A photograph lies on the auditorium floor of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Pakistan Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rescue team members walk inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Rescue team members walk inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An army soldier inspects the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
An army soldier inspects the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A policeman collects blood samples as evidence on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Pakistan Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A policeman collects blood samples as evidence on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Pakistan Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Burnt books lie on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Burnt books lie on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An army soldier stands inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
An army soldier stands inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A soldier walks past blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A soldier walks past blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An army soldier stands guard inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
An army soldier stands guard inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A local cameraman films in front of an army soldier at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
A local cameraman films in front of an army soldier at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
An army soldier stands by blood on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
An army soldier stands by blood on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
