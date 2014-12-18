Inside the Peshawar school
WARNING: Contains graphic images: An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Talmore
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, inmore
A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, inmore
Books lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, inmore
A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, whicmore
A photograph lies on the auditorium floor of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Pakistan Taliban gumore
Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in more
Rescue team members walk inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Decmore
An army soldier inspects the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 1more
A policeman collects blood samples as evidence on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was atmore
Burnt books lie on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Decmore
An army soldier stands inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Decemmore
A soldier walks past blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmore
An army soldier stands guard inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar,more
A local cameraman films in front of an army soldier at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gmore
An army soldier stands by blood on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, more
Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 201more
