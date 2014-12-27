In the heart of Ebola
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono distmore
A grave digger looks at freshlydug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. Sierra Leone, Guinea andmore
A sign marking an unidentified Ebola victim's grave is pictured at a cemetery in Freetown.
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transportedmore
Bystanders watch the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district more
Health workers collect the body of a suspected Ebola victim from a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district more
A health worker demonstrates putting on protective gear in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono dismore
A boy holds on to a plant as a United Nations helicopter takes off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastmore
A girl waits for a helicopter to take off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
Mourners attend the funeral of an Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The body of a suspected Ebola victim lies in the street of the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra more
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono dimore
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetowmore
Health workers escort 9-year-old Maraila, a suspected Ebola victim, to an ambulance in Devil Hole.
A suspected Ebola patient lies inside a quarantine zone in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono dismore
A woman walks by a sign at Devil Hole.
A baby looks out of a box at Devils Hole.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger holds a sign with the name of an Ebola victim during funerals at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger waits as health workers unload the bodies of Ebola victims for burial at a cemetery in Freetownmore
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown.
Adama Tarawallie holds the head of her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transmore
Bystanders watch as Ibrahim Tarawallie, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, waits to be transported from Devils Holemore
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Ebola survivor Alimamy Kanu poses for a picture at Devil Hole.
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetowmore
A health worker checks the temperature of a girl at the entrance to a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu,more
A health worker is pictured in protective gear before entering a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in thmore
A health worker wearing protective gear attends to a newly admitted suspected Ebola patient in a quarantine zomore
Health workers push a gurney with a dead body at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Emore
下一个
The stories of 2014
The news events of the past year in pictures.
Siege of Sinjar broken
Iraqi Kurdish fighters sweep across Mount Sinjar to free hundreds of Yazidis trapped there for months by the Islamic State.
Embedded in Afghanistan
Alongside American troops on mission in Afghanistan.
Pictures of the year: Ukraine
Top pictures from Ukraine this past year.
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.