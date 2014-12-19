Photos of the week
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Plamore
Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen more
Locals watch from the beach as waves hit an Indonesian tanker that ran aground near Narathiwat in southern Thamore
Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, display weapons during a milimore
Rolene Strauss of South Africa (C) is crowned Miss World 2014, as Elizabeth Safrit of the U.S. (R) and Edina Kmore
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about minus 22 F in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, Demore
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono distmore
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, inmore
A grave digger looks at freshly dug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December more
Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocmore
Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather Cho, daughter of chairman of Korean Air Lines, Cho Yang-ho, is surrounded bmore
Soldiers and rescue team members find the dead bodies of a mother and her child after a landslide at Sampang vmore
Samples of products for sale are seen in a subsidized store, or "bodega" where Cubans can buy basic products wmore
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a blindfold, is helped to ice a cake by Fynley Gooch, aged 7, as she more
A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plmore
Coast Guard members conduct flare training on Plum Island, Massachusetts December 15, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coasmore
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan,more
A bride from the Santa Marta slum is escorted by a police officer to her group wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazmore
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest more
A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning more
Pope Francis, who's 78th birthday is today, blows out candles on a cake as he arrives to lead his general audimore
The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Namore
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transportedmore
A protester scuffles with police officers while Chen Deming, president of China's Association for Relations Acmore
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Kenya'smore
A woman shouts slogans against police brutality while marching on the streets of Manhattan, New York December more
People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian more
Window cleaners, dressed in horse (L) and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendmore
A student is detained during a demonstration near the Ministry of Education at Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2more
