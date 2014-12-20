版本:
Photos of the week

Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Locals watch from the beach as waves hit an Indonesian tanker that ran aground near Narathiwat in southern Thailand December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Locals watch from the beach as waves hit an Indonesian tanker that ran aground near Narathiwat in southern Thailand December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, display weapons during a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, display weapons during a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Rolene Strauss of South Africa (C) is crowned Miss World 2014, as Elizabeth Safrit of the U.S. (R) and Edina Kulczar of Hungary (L) who placed third and second respectively, look on at the ExCel Centre in east London, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
Rolene Strauss of South Africa (C) is crowned Miss World 2014, as Elizabeth Safrit of the U.S. (R) and Edina Kulczar of Hungary (L) who placed third and second respectively, look on at the ExCel Centre in east London, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about minus 22 F in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about minus 22 F in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A grave digger looks at freshly dug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A grave digger looks at freshly dug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami as they visit a memorial in Khao Lak, in Thailand's Phang Nga province, north of the resort island of Phuket, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami as they visit a memorial in Khao Lak, in Thailand's Phang Nga province, north of the resort island of Phuket, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather Cho, daughter of chairman of Korean Air Lines, Cho Yang-ho, is surrounded by media upon her arrival at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office in Seoul December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather Cho, daughter of chairman of Korean Air Lines, Cho Yang-ho, is surrounded by media upon her arrival at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office in Seoul December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Soldiers and rescue team members find the dead bodies of a mother and her child after a landslide at Sampang village in Banjarnegara, Indonesia, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara Foto

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Soldiers and rescue team members find the dead bodies of a mother and her child after a landslide at Sampang village in Banjarnegara, Indonesia, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara Foto
Samples of products for sale are seen in a subsidized store, or "bodega" where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in Havana December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Samples of products for sale are seen in a subsidized store, or "bodega" where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in Havana December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a blindfold, is helped to ice a cake by Fynley Gooch, aged 7, as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a blindfold, is helped to ice a cake by Fynley Gooch, aged 7, as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Coast Guard members conduct flare training on Plum Island, Massachusetts December 15, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class MyeongHi Clegg

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Coast Guard members conduct flare training on Plum Island, Massachusetts December 15, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class MyeongHi Clegg
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A bride from the Santa Marta slum is escorted by a police officer to her group wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2014. A total of 16 couples took part in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) as part of activities geared towards social enhancement of the slums. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A bride from the Santa Marta slum is escorted by a police officer to her group wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2014. A total of 16 couples took part in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) as part of activities geared towards social enhancement of the slums. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 17, 2014. The man sat by the roadside while holding his wife's body for almost two hours till his son came and persuaded him to bring the body home, according to local media. The wife had just bought medicine from a pharmacy when she collapsed in a street and died of heart failure. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 17, 2014. The man sat by the roadside while holding his wife's body for almost two hours till his son came and persuaded him to bring the body home, according to local media. The wife had just bought medicine from a pharmacy when she collapsed in a street and died of heart failure. REUTERS/Stringer
Pope Francis, who's 78th birthday is today, blows out candles on a cake as he arrives to lead his general audience at the Vatican, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Pope Francis, who's 78th birthday is today, blows out candles on a cake as he arrives to lead his general audience at the Vatican, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester scuffles with police officers while Chen Deming, president of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), arrives at the Cross-Strait CEO Summit in Taipei, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A protester scuffles with police officers while Chen Deming, president of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), arrives at the Cross-Strait CEO Summit in Taipei, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Kenya's capital Nairobi December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Kenya's capital Nairobi December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A woman shouts slogans against police brutality while marching on the streets of Manhattan, New York December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2014年 12月 14日 星期日
A woman shouts slogans against police brutality while marching on the streets of Manhattan, New York December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Window cleaners, dressed in horse (L) and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, work during an event promoting the year-end and new year at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo December 19, 2014. The year of 2014 is the year of the horse and 2015 is the year of the sheep according to the Chinese zodiac calendar. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Window cleaners, dressed in horse (L) and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, work during an event promoting the year-end and new year at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo December 19, 2014. The year of 2014 is the year of the horse and 2015 is the year of the sheep according to the Chinese zodiac calendar. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A student is detained during a demonstration near the Ministry of Education at Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2014. Students were protesting against the increase in tariffs at their universities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A student is detained during a demonstration near the Ministry of Education at Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2014. Students were protesting against the increase in tariffs at their universities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
