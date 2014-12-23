Embedded in Afghanistan
A crew member of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter stands above U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment as they fmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment casts a shadow on a sign painted on a blast barrier at Bagram Airmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the rotor wash of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicoptmore
A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade is seen flying outside of the window of anothmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment waits among Hesco barriers for a helicopter after an advising mismore
U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment stand guard near an Afghan police checkpoint durinmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment waits for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviatiomore
Humvees for the Afghan National Army are lined up waiting for parts to be repaired at the Afghan National Armymore
U.S. soldiers play volleyball at forward operating base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan Decembemore
Mechanics work at the motor pool of the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia prmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment flies in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviationmore
Afghan police warm themselves with hot coals in a pot as they are visited by U.S. soldiers from Grim Company omore
A crew member looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade as carrmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment load into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for an advising mission to anmore
U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment drop to push-up position as they return from a mismore
Afghan children gesture at U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment as they stand guard neamore
A U.S. soldier from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment stands guard near an Afghan police checkpoint durmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment perform guard duty in a tower on Forward Operating Base Fenty in Nmore
The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Namore
下一个
Pictures of the year: Ukraine
Top pictures from Ukraine this past year.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Gaza
Revisiting the 50 days of war between Israel and Hamas.
Inside the Peshawar school
The aftermath inside the Pakistan school where at least 132 students and nine staff members were killed by Taliban gunmen.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.