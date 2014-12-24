版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 24日 星期三 09:40 BJT

Siege of Sinjar broken

A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 星期一
A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
1 / 23
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.

A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes Decmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.
Close
2 / 23
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
3 / 23
Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 星期一
Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
4 / 23
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlooking the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlookingmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlooking the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
5 / 23
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 星期一
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 23
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border towmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
7 / 23
Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny,more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
8 / 23
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 星期一
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
9 / 23
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014.

Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, cmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014.
Close
10 / 23
A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State former base that was hit by U.S.-led air strikes near the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.

A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State formemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State former base that was hit by U.S.-led air strikes near the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
11 / 23
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
12 / 23
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic State group in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic Statmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic State group in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
13 / 23
Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the towmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
14 / 23
Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 星期一
Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
15 / 23
Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
16 / 23
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carrier at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carriermore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carrier at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
17 / 23
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 22日 星期一
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
18 / 23
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
19 / 23
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 23
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
21 / 23
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.

A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes Decmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.
Close
22 / 23
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road betwmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

下一个

Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Alongside American troops on mission in Afghanistan.

2014年 12月 24日
Pictures of the year: Ukraine

Pictures of the year: Ukraine

Top pictures from Ukraine this past year.

2014年 12月 20日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

2014年 12月 20日
Pictures of the year: Gaza

Pictures of the year: Gaza

Revisiting the 50 days of war between Israel and Hamas.

2014年 12月 20日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐