Last days in Afghanistan
U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walk on a hill after finishing with a training exercisemore
U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment clean a shipping container in preparation for leaving Amore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment watch Die Hard projected onto an outdoor wall as part of Christmasmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment pose for a photograph while eating a Christmas day lunch at forwarmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment wrestle to pass time while waiting for an artillery exercise to bemore
U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take part in a Christmas Eve celebration with soldiers from the Polmore
A U.S. soldier from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a backpack to a shipping container during prepmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment clean a mortar during an exercise on forward operating base Gambermore
U.S. soldiers from Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment search a range for improvised explosive devices more
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fire a 120mm mortar during an exercise on forward operating base Gmore
U.S. soldiers in Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment burn unused accelerant following a mortar exercisemore
A platoon leader in D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment works underneath antique rifles hanging inside his offmore
U.S. soldiers from Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take part in a breaching exercise near forward omore
U.S. Senator John McCain pins medals on soldiers during a Christmas day visit on forward operating base Gambermore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment play games on Christmas day on forward operating base Gamberi in tmore
U.S. Army soldiers listen to U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) speak during a Christmas day visit on forward opemore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment grill meat over hot coals as part of Christmas Day celebrations onmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment read letters from children during a Christmas day lunch at forwardmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare for an artillery exercise on forward operating base Gambermore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fire a 120mm mortar during an exercise on forward operating base Gmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment relax in their quarters after taking part in a mortar exercise on more
Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters carry U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) away after a Christmas Day visit to forwmore
A U.S. soldier from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fires a rocket during a training exercise near forwardmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a box of mortar rounds after an exercise on forward operamore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment embrace after attending a memorial for Specialist Wyatt Martin andmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take part in an artillery exercise on forward operating base Gambemore
A crew member of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter stands above U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment as they fmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fire a 120mm mortar during an exercise on forward operating base Gmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment casts a shadow on a sign painted on a blast barrier at Bagram Airmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the rotor wash of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicoptmore
A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade is seen flying outside of the window of anothmore
U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment stand guard near an Afghan police checkpoint durinmore
A U.S. soldier in Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks back to his MRAP vehicle following a mortarmore
Humvees for the Afghan National Army are lined up waiting for parts to be repaired at the Afghan National Armymore
U.S. soldiers play volleyball at forward operating base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan Decembemore
Mechanics work at the motor pool of the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia prmore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment waits for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviatiomore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment flies in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviationmore
A mortar flies out of a tube during a mortar exercise for U.S. soldiers in Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Rmore
Afghan police warm themselves with hot coals in a pot as they are visited by U.S. soldiers from Grim Company omore
A crew member looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade as carrmore
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment load into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for an advising mission to anmore
Afghan children gesture at U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment as they stand guard neamore
A U.S. soldier from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment stands guard near an Afghan police checkpoint durmore
A U.S. soldier from Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepares for a mission on forward operating basmore
The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Namore
American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.
