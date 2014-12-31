版本:
Last days in Afghanistan

U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walk on a hill after finishing with a training exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment clean a shipping container in preparation for leaving Afghanistan at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 星期日
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment watch Die Hard projected onto an outdoor wall as part of Christmas Day celebrations on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 26日 星期五
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment pose for a photograph while eating a Christmas day lunch at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment wrestle to pass time while waiting for an artillery exercise to begin on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take part in a Christmas Eve celebration with soldiers from the Polish army's 21st Mountain Brigade on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
A U.S. soldier from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a backpack to a shipping container during preparations for leaving Afghanistan at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 星期日
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment clean a mortar during an exercise on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
U.S. soldiers from Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment search a range for improvised explosive devices before an exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 27日 星期六
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fire a 120mm mortar during an exercise on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
U.S. soldiers in Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment burn unused accelerant following a mortar exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 26日 星期五
A platoon leader in D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment works underneath antique rifles hanging inside his office at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
U.S. soldiers from Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take part in a breaching exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 27日 星期六
U.S. Senator John McCain pins medals on soldiers during a Christmas day visit on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 26日 星期五
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment play games on Christmas day on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 26日 星期五
U.S. Army soldiers listen to U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) speak during a Christmas day visit on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 26日 星期五
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment grill meat over hot coals as part of Christmas Day celebrations on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 26日 星期五
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment read letters from children during a Christmas day lunch at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare for an artillery exercise on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fire a 120mm mortar during an exercise on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment relax in their quarters after taking part in a mortar exercise on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters carry U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) away after a Christmas Day visit to forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 26日 星期五
A U.S. soldier from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fires a rocket during a training exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a box of mortar rounds after an exercise on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment embrace after attending a memorial for Specialist Wyatt Martin and Sergeant First Class Ramon Morris at Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan December 23, 2014. Specialist Martin and Sergeant First Class Ramon were killed on December 12th by an improvised explosive device while on patrol near Bagram Air Field. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 24日 星期三
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take part in an artillery exercise on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
A crew member of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter stands above U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment as they fly to an advising mission at an Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fire a 120mm mortar during an exercise on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment casts a shadow on a sign painted on a blast barrier at Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the rotor wash of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after being dropped off for a mission with the Afghan police near Jalalabad in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 20日 星期六
A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade is seen flying outside of the window of another helicopter carrying U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment to an advising mission at an Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment stand guard near an Afghan police checkpoint during a mission near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A U.S. soldier in Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks back to his MRAP vehicle following a mortar exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 26日 星期五
Humvees for the Afghan National Army are lined up waiting for parts to be repaired at the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
U.S. soldiers play volleyball at forward operating base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
Mechanics work at the motor pool of the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment waits for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade to land after an advising mission at the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment flies in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, to an advising mission at an Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
A mortar flies out of a tube during a mortar exercise for U.S. soldiers in Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 26日 星期五
Afghan police warm themselves with hot coals in a pot as they are visited by U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A crew member looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade as carries U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment after an advising mission at the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment load into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for an advising mission to an Afghan National Army base at forward operating base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
Afghan children gesture at U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment as they stand guard near an Afghan police checkpoint during a mission near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A U.S. soldier from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment stands guard near an Afghan police checkpoint during a mission near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A U.S. soldier from Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepares for a mission on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 星期日
The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.

2014年 12月 27日
