World rings in New Year

Performers and attendees celebrate the arrival of the new year in front of the National Stadium, also known asmore

Performers and attendees celebrate the arrival of the new year in front of the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", on which the year 2015 is projected, during a new year's countdown event celebrating the arrival of the new year and wishing in winning the bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close