World rings in New Year
Revellers toss confetti over Times Square from a hotel after the clock struck midnight during New Year's Eve cmore
Fireworks light the sky over the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, as revelers tamore
Confetti engineer Norm Larsen tosses confetti onto revellers from the roof of the Marriott Marquis hotel durinmore
Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2015. REUTERSmore
Confetti flies around the New Year's Eve Ball Drop, after midnight ,during New Year's eve celebrations in Timemore
People watch fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations at the Pavao Pavaozinho slmore
Fireworks explode behind the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben on the River Thames during New Year celebrationsmore
An man paints "2015" with the light of a sparkler as he celebrates the New Year in Rome, Italy, January 1, 201more
Trader Joseph Mastrolia works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while wearing 2015 novelty glasses omore
Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations more
Performers and attendees celebrate the arrival of the new year in front of the National Stadium, also known asmore
A tourist wearing a foam novelty headpiece walks on Sydney's Bondi beach, Australia, before the first sunrise more
Confetti falls on revelers at midnight during New Year celebrations outside the Philippine Arena in Bocaue towmore
Revellers pose for a picture with a man dressed as Father Frost, the equivalent of Santa Claus, during celebramore
Fireworks light the sky over the Kremlin's Spasskaya (Saviour) Tower, covered by scaffolding, during celebratimore
Revelers celebrate ahead of New Year's Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyanamore
Schoolchildren's New Year performance "We Are the Happiest in the World" is given at the Central Youth Hall onmore
Light and laser illuminate the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, during a light show amore
A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays graffiti on a wall prior to the new year in Aleppo, Syria, December 31, 2014more
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, earmore
A woman wears a head band displaying 2015 as she waits for the annual New Year fireworks display on Sydney Harmore
People release balloons during New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Spectators on boats are silhouetted as fireworks shower down from the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, durimore
Crowds watch and take photographs as fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks more
School teachers arrange flower petals in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in tmore
A floating installation of 25,000 wishing spheres line Marina Bay as the city's financial district is seen in more
People pray during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo more
A man hangs an "Ema", a wooden plaque with people's wishes or prayers, on a hook during ceremonies bidding farmore
School students dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in tmore
Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during an early light show before the midnight Nemore
Students form "2015" standing on snow to welcome the upcoming New Year at Shenyang Agriculture University in Smore
Up Helly Aa vikings from the Shetland Islands hold lit torches during the annual torchlight procession to markmore
A woman lights a candle before a ceremony to celebrate the new year at Bongeun Buddhist temple in Seoul, Southmore
Fireworks explode near the observation wheel during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong,more
A couple takes a "selfie" as fireworks go off during a ceremony to celebrate the new year at Bongeun Buddhist more
Fireworks explode near the observation wheel during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong more
