AirAsia bodies recovered
Indonesian Navy frogmen and underwater demolition unit personnel on a boat carrying bodies from AirAsia flightmore
Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501more
Indonesian Navy personnel evacuate recovered dead bodies of passengers from AirAsia flight QZ8501, on the the more
Indonesian military personnel sit next to caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight more
Indonesian military personnel stand guard as a military aircraft carrying caskets containing the remains of pamore
Indonesian police stand near a Beriev Be-200 amphibious plane carrying equipment for Russian rescue teams searmore
A group of divers in a boat (L) travel toward the KRI Banda Aceh ship during the search operation for passengemore
Sailors from the US Navy's USS Fort Worth searching in the Java Sea for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 make preparationmore
The body of an AirAsia QZ8501 passenger is carried to an ambulance from a Singapore Navy helicopter at the airmore
The reverse side of debris resembling an aircraft window panel recovered by the Republic of Singapore Navy, Jamore
Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501more
The body of an AirAsia QZ8501 passenger is carried to an ambulance after being transported from a ship by a U.more
Indonesian Air Force crew members taking part in the search for AirAsia QZ8501 wait out a rain storm under themore
Indonesian policemen involved in the search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia Flight QZ8501 pray onboarmore
Search and Rescue crews carry part of AirAsia QZ8501 transported to shore by a Singapore Navy helicopter at thmore
Indonesian Navy personnel prepare to receive two body bags with bodies of passengers from AirAsia flight QZ850more
Rescue team members and policemen lift a boat up onto the deck of the Search and Rescue ship KN Purworejo durimore
下一个
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
World rings in New Year
Ushering in 2015 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.
AirAsia flight missing
Indonesian rescuers searching for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 pull bodies and wreckage from the sea off the coast of Borneo.
Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic
Rescue crews work to airlift passengers off a burning ferry adrift off Greece.
精选图集
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.
Mourning for Manchester
Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.