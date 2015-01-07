版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 05:45 BJT

Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Firefighters and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Firefighters and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Firefighters and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
1 / 16
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
2 / 16
A police investigator is seen through a window of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A police investigator is seen through a window of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A police investigator is seen through a window of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
3 / 16
A distressed woman is assisted by firemen near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A distressed woman is assisted by firemen near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A distressed woman is assisted by firemen near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
4 / 16
Firefighters and rescue members stand in front of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Firefighters and rescue members stand in front of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Firefighters and rescue members stand in front of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
5 / 16
A bullet's impact is seen on a window at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A bullet's impact is seen on a window at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A bullet's impact is seen on a window at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
6 / 16
Police inspect damage after a collision between police cars at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police inspect damage after a collision between police cars at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Police inspect damage after a collision between police cars at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
7 / 16
Police investigators are seen at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Police investigators are seen at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Police investigators are seen at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
8 / 16
Policemen work at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Policemen work at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Policemen work at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
9 / 16
A resident holds a placard which reads I am Charlie on a balcony near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A resident holds a placard which reads I am Charlie on a balcony near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A resident holds a placard which reads I am Charlie on a balcony near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
10 / 16
A view shows policemen and rescue members at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A view shows policemen and rescue members at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A view shows policemen and rescue members at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
11 / 16
French President Francois Hollande arrives after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French President Francois Hollande arrives after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
French President Francois Hollande arrives after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
12 / 16
General view of police and rescue vehicles at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

General view of police and rescue vehicles at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
General view of police and rescue vehicles at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
13 / 16
French policemen and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French policemen and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
French policemen and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
14 / 16
Policemen look at a bullet impact on a car after a shooting at the Paris headquarters of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Policemen look at a bullet impact on a car after a shooting at the Paris headquarters of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Policemen look at a bullet impact on a car after a shooting at the Paris headquarters of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
15 / 16
Police investigators examine the impacts from gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, after a shooting January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police investigators examine the impacts from gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near themore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Police investigators examine the impacts from gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, after a shooting January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
16 / 16
