Gunmen attack Paris magazine
Firefighters and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, Jamore
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdomore
A police investigator is seen through a window of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERSmore
A distressed woman is assisted by firemen near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdmore
Firefighters and rescue members stand in front of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, Jmore
A bullet's impact is seen on a window at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, Janmore
Police inspect damage after a collision between police cars at the scene after a shooting at the Paris officesmore
Police investigators are seen at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, more
Policemen work at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ymore
A resident holds a placard which reads I am Charlie on a balcony near the scene after a shooting at the Paris more
A view shows policemen and rescue members at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo,more
French President Francois Hollande arrives after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, more
General view of police and rescue vehicles at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdomore
French policemen and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdomore
Policemen look at a bullet impact on a car after a shooting at the Paris headquarters of satirical weekly Charmore
Police investigators examine the impacts from gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near themore
