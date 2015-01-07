版本:
中国
In the Ebola hot zone

Health workers push a wheeled stretcher holding a newly admitted Ebola patient, 16-year-old Amadou, in to the Save the Children Kerry town Ebola treatment centre outside Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 22, 2014. According to an official from Save the Children International, the 16-year-old was discharged from the British run Ebola treatment centre after recovering from Ebola on January 5, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (SIERRA LEONE - Tags: HEALTH)

Health workers push a wheeled stretcher holding a newly admitted Ebola patient, 16-year-old Amadou, in to the more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Health workers push a wheeled stretcher holding a newly admitted Ebola patient, 16-year-old Amadou, in to the Save the Children Kerry town Ebola treatment centre outside Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 22, 2014. According to an official from Save the Children International, the 16-year-old was discharged from the British run Ebola treatment centre after recovering from Ebola on January 5, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (SIERRA LEONE - Tags: HEALTH)
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
A grave digger looks at freshlydug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are at the heart of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A grave digger looks at freshlydug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are at the heart of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.
A sign marking an unidentified Ebola victim's grave is pictured at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A sign marking an unidentified Ebola victim's grave is pictured at a cemetery in Freetown.
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Bystanders watch the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Bystanders watch the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
Health workers collect the body of a suspected Ebola victim from a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Health workers collect the body of a suspected Ebola victim from a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
A health worker demonstrates putting on protective gear in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A health worker demonstrates putting on protective gear in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
A boy holds on to a plant as a United Nations helicopter takes off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A boy holds on to a plant as a United Nations helicopter takes off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
A girl waits for a helicopter to take off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A girl waits for a helicopter to take off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
Mourners attend the funeral of an Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Mourners attend the funeral of an Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The body of a suspected Ebola victim lies in the street of the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
The body of a suspected Ebola victim lies in the street of the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
Health workers escort 9-year-old Maraila, a suspected Ebola victim, to an ambulance in Devil Hole.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Health workers escort 9-year-old Maraila, a suspected Ebola victim, to an ambulance in Devil Hole.
A suspected Ebola patient lies inside a quarantine zone in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A suspected Ebola patient lies inside a quarantine zone in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
A woman walks by a sign at Devil Hole.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A woman walks by a sign at Devil Hole.
A baby looks out of a box at Devils Hole.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A baby looks out of a box at Devils Hole.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger holds a sign with the name of an Ebola victim during funerals at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A grave digger holds a sign with the name of an Ebola victim during funerals at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger waits as health workers unload the bodies of Ebola victims for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A grave digger waits as health workers unload the bodies of Ebola victims for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown.
Adama Tarawallie holds the head of her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devil Hole.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Adama Tarawallie holds the head of her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devil Hole.
Bystanders watch as Ibrahim Tarawallie, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, waits to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Bystanders watch as Ibrahim Tarawallie, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, waits to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Ebola survivor Alimamy Kanu poses for a picture at Devil Hole.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Ebola survivor Alimamy Kanu poses for a picture at Devil Hole.
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
A health worker checks the temperature of a girl at the entrance to a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A health worker checks the temperature of a girl at the entrance to a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker is pictured in protective gear before entering a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A health worker is pictured in protective gear before entering a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker wearing protective gear attends to a newly admitted suspected Ebola patient in a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A health worker wearing protective gear attends to a newly admitted suspected Ebola patient in a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Health workers push a gurney with a dead body at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Health workers push a gurney with a dead body at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
