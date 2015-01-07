In the Ebola hot zone

Health workers push a wheeled stretcher holding a newly admitted Ebola patient, 16-year-old Amadou, in to the Save the Children Kerry town Ebola treatment centre outside Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 22, 2014. According to an official from Save the Children International, the 16-year-old was discharged from the British run Ebola treatment centre after recovering from Ebola on January 5, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (SIERRA LEONE - Tags: HEALTH)

