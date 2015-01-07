In the Ebola hot zone
Health workers push a wheeled stretcher holding a newly admitted Ebola patient, 16-year-old Amadou, in to the more
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono distmore
A grave digger looks at freshlydug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. Sierra Leone, Guinea andmore
A sign marking an unidentified Ebola victim's grave is pictured at a cemetery in Freetown.
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transportedmore
Bystanders watch the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district more
Health workers collect the body of a suspected Ebola victim from a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district more
A health worker demonstrates putting on protective gear in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono dismore
A boy holds on to a plant as a United Nations helicopter takes off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastmore
A girl waits for a helicopter to take off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.
Mourners attend the funeral of an Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The body of a suspected Ebola victim lies in the street of the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra more
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono dimore
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetowmore
Health workers escort 9-year-old Maraila, a suspected Ebola victim, to an ambulance in Devil Hole.
A suspected Ebola patient lies inside a quarantine zone in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono dismore
A woman walks by a sign at Devil Hole.
A baby looks out of a box at Devils Hole.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger holds a sign with the name of an Ebola victim during funerals at a cemetery in Freetown.
A grave digger waits as health workers unload the bodies of Ebola victims for burial at a cemetery in Freetownmore
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown.
Adama Tarawallie holds the head of her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transmore
Bystanders watch as Ibrahim Tarawallie, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, waits to be transported from Devils Holemore
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Ebola survivor Alimamy Kanu poses for a picture at Devil Hole.
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetowmore
A health worker checks the temperature of a girl at the entrance to a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu,more
A health worker is pictured in protective gear before entering a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in thmore
A health worker wearing protective gear attends to a newly admitted suspected Ebola patient in a quarantine zomore
Health workers push a gurney with a dead body at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Emore
