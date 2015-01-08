A day without death in Syria
Men walk along a street during snow fall in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. Nobody was repmore
Children warm themselves around a fire in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Kamore
A man holds an umbrella as he makes his way through a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damasmore
Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, Jamore
Men ride bicycles as others walk on a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 8, more
A boy walks past a snowman along a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 201more
A man carries bags of vegetables as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, Januamore
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad more
A boy carries firewood as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015more
A general view shows the Duma neighborhood of Damascus covered in snow, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabimore
Children look at faces made out of snow placed on a car during a winter storm in the Duma neighborhood of Damamore
A man rides a bicycle past damaged buildings covered with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January more
A rebel fighter stands inside a damaged room near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashmore
A boy covers himself from cold as he sits in front of heaters for sale in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, Jamore
A general view shows graves inside a cemetery during sunset in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. Rmore
